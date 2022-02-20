Swati Goel on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Swati Goel on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is coming back to CBS in March for its new season and the network released the new group of players competing on the reality series.

The official cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the actual release date of the season premiere. Since the release, more information has been revealed about the contestants for the new season.

One of the newcomers is a 19-year-old Ivy League student from Palo Alto, California, named Swati Goel. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor 42 cast member.

Who is Swati Goel on Survivor 42?

Swati Goel is a 19-year-old Ivy League student from California who is attending Harvard. This makes her the youngest player on Survivor 42.

She describes her hobbies as reading on the beach, theater, and a love of Survivor.

She not only has great pride at getting into an Ivy League college, but she also enlisted in the Army National Guard. She is set to graduate from Harvard in 2025.

“I feel like I’m part of so many communities,” Swati said in an interview. “My family immigrated here from India, and I was raised in a very specific way with a very specific set of values.”

“But then, I’m very immersed in the culture where I grew up, a little bit south of San Francisco. I was raised in the heart of Silicon Valley. I’m in the military. I just think that there are a lot of things that I am that have come into my life recently. So I feel a little scattered.”

“I’m guessing that just like an awkward young woman is will come off as.”

How can you follow Swati Goel on Instagram?

Survivor fans can find Swati Goel on Instagram at @swaticusgoel.

Swati has over 1,176 followers on the social media platform, but she only has 12 posts at this time.

In her post about Survivor 42, Swati wrote, “grateful to family, mentors, and the US Military for supporting me in making this lifelong dream come true.”

Other than that, her posts are mostly photos of her with friends.

What are Swati Goel’s skills for Survivor 42?

Swati said that one of her skills when it comes to winning Survivor 42 is her ability to persuade people to “cheerfully act in her best interests and not theirs.”

She said that she has two life experiences that she hopes will help her compete on Survivor 42.

“I went to a really competitive public high school,” Swati said. “And I feel like just being in that environment for four years has gotten me ready for Survivor in ways that other people might not be.”

“I just got out of AIT. I was at home for 36 hours, and now I’m here. Doing this initial entry training to the military is what I’ve been doing for the past four months, is something that will really prepare me.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.