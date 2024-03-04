Sutton Stracke defends Andy Cohen from ‘ridiculous’ allegations after Leah McSweeney lawsuit

Sutton Stracke is the latest Real Housewife to speak out in support of Andy Cohen after Leah McSweeney accused him and Bravo in a lawsuit of giving preferential treatment to cast members who consumed alcohol and drugs with him.

Stracke, who stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address what she called “ridiculous allegations.”

The socialite called the Watch What Happens Live host a “gentleman” and a “professional.”

“Never seen nor heard of any rumors,” she affirmed, adding, “y’all know I listen.”

The Real Housewives of New York alum McSweeney’s civil suit named Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, production house Shed Media, and producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon, and Darren Ward.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum’s lawyers claim she was “discriminated against, tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated against […] because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama.”

McSweeney recently returned for RHUGT

McSweeney was on two seasons of RHONY before returning to the franchise last year for a stint on RHUGT.

The allegations against Cohen come days after RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville accused him of sexual harassment.

Stracke’s RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards recently voiced her support for Cohen, whom she’s known for over 10 years, saying she never saw him indulge in “any illicit activities.”

“I’ve never seen Andy do drugs, offer drugs or do anything inappropriate ever, ever,” the 55-year-old said.

Several cast members have voiced their support for Cohen

Richards added that she believes Cohen keeps a safe distance from the dozens of housewives who appear in the many different cities that make up the universe.

“There’s a reason he doesn’t follow any of them on Instagram,” she added before calling him “professional.”

Tamra Judge, Lisa Vanderpump, and Heather Dubrow- all on their respective shows for years as they gained popularity- have also come to Cohen’s defense recently.

Stracke has plenty coming up on the RHOBH reunion

As for Stracke, she’s coming off a long and winding season of RHOBH that found her having a major falling out with Richards.

We didn’t delve into their fraught relationship during the first part of the reunion, but a recent trailer teased Richards criticizing Stracke’s lack of storyline.

We did see Annemarie Wiley in the hot seat for her constant comments about Stracke’s esophagus.

Looking ahead, we know that Stracke suffers a medical emergency at some point during the taping.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.