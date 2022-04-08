Susie Evans reveals the joke about Clayton Echard that ‘Bachelor Nation couldn’t handle’

Susie Evans pokes fun at Clayton Echard after a hilarious podcast. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans opened up about their dark humor and the joke they felt was too controversial to tweet out about their relationship.

The Bachelor couple spoke to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe to get to the bottom of a cryptic tweet made by Susie about her life with Clayton.

The two also revealed their biggest red flags and what their significant other is like behind the scenes. Here’s the joke Susie made that “Bachelor Nation couldn’t handle.”

Susie Evans reveals the joke that Clayton Echard thought would spark hate messages

Susie previously sparked speculation from fans when she tweeted out a gif of The Office and a message about her and Clayton’s dark sense of humor.

“I have so many dark jokes about our relationship that I would love to tweet but I don’t think BN is ready for @ClaytonEchard and my sense of humor…” the reality TV star wrote.

I have so many dark jokes about our relationship that I would love to tweet but I don’t think BN is ready for @ClaytonEchard and my sense of humor… pic.twitter.com/gw1GCjjuUn — susie evans (@ThenSusieSaid) March 23, 2022

Despite mixed feedback on her tweet, Susie kept quiet about what she was referring to after the initial message. Kaitlyn wasn’t quite ready to let the joke go so easily, however, as she hosted the pair on her Off The Vine podcast.

After some prodding from The Bachelorette on what joke “Bachelor Nation couldn’t handle,” Susie admitted that she had teased her boyfriend about sending him to Paradise. She also added that the two “roast each other” frequently and that it’s typically “very inappropriate.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Clayton appeared to have had some doubts about how the joke would be received, telling Susie that he knew his DMs would be flooded with hate messages.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans joke about sending him to Paradise

Although she held back on the joke the first time, Susie wasn’t nearly as hesitant after the podcast.

“What are the odds we see Clayton on the beach this summer after the way this podcast went?!!!” Susie captioned a clip of the interview, referencing the tweet she had originally planned.

Clayton also got in on it this time, reposting Susie’s message with the caption, “[laughing emojis] everyone’s biggest nightmare.”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

The couple also opened up on how the viral photo of Susie choking Clayton has played a role in their decision to hold back. Not only had Bachelor Nation responded, but Clayton’s grandma also had some negative things to add.

Despite humor that may not be for everyone, Clayton and Susie appeared in sync on their teasing. The two poked fun at their mutual stubbornness, their tendency to pass gas openly, and how Susie’s brother made fun of Clayton’s “I’m so broken” line.

“I have curtesy – Susie doesn’t, but I do,” Clayton joked. Susie shot back that the former Bachelor could stay in Arizona instead of moving to Virginia Beach with her.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.