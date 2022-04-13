Susie Evans pokes fun at Clayton Echard cheating allegations

Susie Evans makes jab at TikTok drama in latest Instagram post. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Susie Evans is ready to move on from the false cheating allegations against boyfriend Clayton Echard, but not without getting a little messy first.

The Bachelor alum let fans know that she and Clayton were not bothered by the rumors with a subtle clap back on her most recent Instagram post.

Susie posted a series of photos of herself and Clayton cuddled up, as well as meeting up with Nate Echard, but it was the tagged location that caught fan attention.

Susie Evans makes subtle jab at Clayton Echard cheating allegations

Clayton was previously accused by a TikToker of attempting to hook up with her while in a bar in New York City. Clayton himself proved he was actually in Arizona at the time, and that there was no way he could have met the girl.

Despite trusting Clayton fully and moving on from the chaos, Susie did appear to reference the drama in her Instagram post by tagging the location as New York City, N.Y..

Clayton and Susie met up with Clayton’s brother Nate in Scottsdale, Arizona to spend time together and pose for pictures. However, Susie took the opportunity to poke fun at the previous claims that Clayton had been in New York when he was actually in Arizona.

Fans and Bachelor Nation alums thrilled by Susie Evans location settings

The videographer kept her jab subtle as she captioned the photo album of her time with Clayton with a heart, but eagle-eyed Bachelor fans latched onto the location setting with gusto.

“love the way your brain works,” Bachelor alum Mara Agrait wrote.

“[laughing emojis] well played,” Erik Bradley, cohost of the Behind the Roses podcast, added.

“Your tagged location [skull emoji] [laughing emoji],” the popular bachelor data account commented.

“Penny Farthing,” wrote yet another account, taking the joke a step further.

Susie’s comment section was flooded with fans congratulating her sense of humor and laughing along with the couple.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard moving on after cheating rumors proved false

Despite the hidden reference, Susie and Clayton have appeared eager to put the stressful incident behind them as they took on a scenic road trip to Virginia, where they will move in together.

The two have hardly gotten a break since coming off their rocky journey while on The Bachelor but are still going strong currently.

Susie and Clayton took time away from the drama to answer long-awaited fan questions on their relationship as they spent quality time together on the road.

Fans will have to wait and see if the couple open up about the cheating allegations again, or if Susie’s location settings were the last words.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.