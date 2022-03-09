Susie Evans and Rachel Recchia reveal how they watched the dramatic Women Tell All 

Susie Evans and Rachel Recchia react to the shocking Women Tell All. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 ladies gathered for the Women Tell All and it made for a tense reunion.

Current finalists Susie Evans ad Rachel Recchia were not in attendance for the explosive tell all due to still being in Clayton’s final three at the time.

However, both Rachel and Susie tuned into the Women Tell All and they gave friends and followers a glimpse into how they watched the dramatic event go down.

Susie Evans was stressed out by ‘wild’ Women Tell All

Susie Evans took to her Instagram stories to tell her followers exactly how she watched the Women Tell All and also admitted to being stressed while watching.

Sharing a photo from her night, Susie wrapped herself in a blanket in bed while wearing a hoodie and glasses and typing on her laptop.

Regarding the Women Tell All, Susie explained, “I spent half of WTA in my kitten stress eating and the second half like this… not even going to lie, that was wild.”

Rachel Recchia watched the Women Tell All with her dad

While Susie appeared to be watching the Women Tell All on her own, Rachel Recchia had a familiar face join her for her Women Tell All watch party.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rachel shared a clip of her father, Tony, lounging on the couch while watching the Women Tell All with her.

Along with the clip, Rachel wrote, “Big Tone & I are tuned in!”

The Bachelor viewers were introduced to Rachel’s father, Tony, during the hometown dates. Rachel was anxious about Clayton meeting Tony since he apparently has a track record of being mean and intimidating to Rachel’s suitors.

However, Clayton seemed to win Tony over because he was cordial with Clayton during the hometown visit and even gave The Bachelor lead a special pat on the shoulder as they bid goodbye after the date.

While Rachel didn’t elaborate on all her thoughts regarding the Women Tell All, she did reshare a tweet to her Instagram stories regarding Teddi Wright. The tweet read, “whenever teddi is on my screen,” with an image covered in hearts.

It’s likely that Rachel and Susie will soon have their own opportunity to be in the hot seat when the finale airs next week.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.