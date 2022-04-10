Susie Evans and other Bachelor Nation alums defend Clayton Echard amid cheating allegation scandal

Clayton is backed by his girlfriend and other Bachelor Nation alums. Pic credit: ABC

Yesterday evening, a famous TikToker named Sasha Narang, claimed that Clayton Echard hooked up with her and that she has receipts.

After making a video talking about how she had never watched the show but looked him up later and naming him in the comment section, Sasha stated she also had DM’d his significant other to let her know.

However, Clayton came back with a video of his own, detailing his whereabouts in Arizona on his cell phone locations and how it wouldn’t have even been possible, let alone he wouldn’t have done that to Susie.

Clayton Echard’s girlfriend, Susie Evans, has said there is no way Clayton would cheat on her

Now Bachelor Nation alums, and Susie Evans herself, have made statements defending Clayton in this alleged cheating scandal between Sasha and Clayton.

In response to it all, Susie herself stated, “Lmao I know that man loves the s**t out of me. He would never.”

She also shared a video of her own, documenting screenshots of when she had FaceTimed Clayton on the night that he had supposedly met up with Sasha. Their call ended shortly after 10 pm Pacific Time, which would be 1 a.m. Eastern Standard time. Susie declared, “Unless he has a spaceship, I don’t think he could get there in time.”

She also said that she talked to him around 9:15 a.m. the following day as he was on his way in the car to play basketball with his brother.

Bachelor Nation alums also come to Clayton’s rescue and defense

Michael Allio, a contestant from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, was one of the very first people to come to Clayton’s defense and declared, “She’s obviously chasing something that doesn’t exist, and it’s sad.”

Brandon Jones, from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, talked about how he had been with Clayton on Saturday, hanging out with him and Clayton’s brothers. He called Sasha a “clout chaser.”

Abigail Heringer’s boyfriend, Noah Erb, also came out as Team Clayton when he declared that the TikToker must have the wrong guy. He stated about the TikToker, “Poor girl needs to be told she was catfished and that man was in fact not the guy from Bachelor.”

Clayton has both Bachelor Nation alums behind him and the one who truly matters – his girlfriend, Susie Evans, defending him.

What is the latest between Clayton and Sasha’s claims?

While TikToker Sasha had a comeback to Clayton’s video and said she was not lying and stuck to her story, she also said that she has gotten Reality Steve involved.

Sasha claimed that she and Reality Steve would be back for a Part 2 to her story once she heard back from her lawyer as well on how to proceed. She also told Clayton to stop threatening her and her friends because “it’s not slander if it’s true.”

Time will tell who is telling the truth in this huge story.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.