Susie Evans and Clayton Echard share humorous reaction to news of their long-distance relationship

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard have made headlines with reports that they’ll be making their relationship long-distance.

After living together, viewers have expressed concerns that Susie and Clayton’s reported distance could mean the beginning of the end of their relationship.

Amid all the buzz surrounding their change in locations, Susie and Clayton joined the conversation with their typical splash of humor.

Susie and Clayton made a video reacting to Zachary Reality’s breakdown of their relationship’s latest long-distance development.

Bachelor Nation got a kick out of Susie and Clayton’s video as they continue to prove they can laugh at themselves.

Zachary Reality also reacted to Susie and Clayton’s reaction video.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard feed into the ‘drama’ surrounding their relationship

Susie took to TikTok to share a reaction video with Clayton Echard, and the couple managed to be quite expressive without saying a word.

The video featured Zachary Reality declaring, “Clayton and Susie are moving to two different states,” as Clayton and Susie watched intently.

Clayton posed in front of a cactus as Zachary shared that Clayton’s moving to Scottsdale, and Susie posed in front of a Hollywood sign when Zachary said she was moving to Los Angeles.

Bringing up receipts, Zachary explained how Clayton and Susie initially said they’d be moving to Scottsdale together during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast. Susie and Clayton placed their heads together as they listened with a cactus behind them.

The video concluded with Zachary sharing, “But I guess Susie has other aspirations, and her career is taking her to Los Angeles.” Susie then amusingly posed in front of a black couch, often identified as a “casting couch,” which related to the practice of some actors receiving roles for sexual favors.

Bachelor Nation fans react to Susie Evan’s post

A Bachelor fan page reshaped the video, and followers weighed in.

One viewer commented, “Not the casting couch, Susie!”

Susie replied, “I have to give credit to Clayton for that suggestion. Honestly 10/10.”

Zachary Reality commented, “The drama!!!!”

Susie responded, “we love a little drama.”

While Susie and Clayton’s video was mostly well-received and appeared to establish the couple is still a united front, some viewers had critiques.

A follower wrote, “he was just recapping what Clayton literally said lol idk why susies so mad at public perception maybe she should have told Clayton to not reveal too much of the inner workings of their relationship to the public then…she obviously doesn’t like that everyone knows with her constant defensive commenting all over the internet.”

Another commenter critiqued Zachary, suggesting that he “shouldn’t be stating rumors that are just that rumors.”

Other comments praised Susie’s sense of humor with responses such as, “Okay this is actually hilarious,” “NOT THE COUCH,” “OMG their faces…hilarious,” and “y she so funny that last pic.”

It remains to be seen what direction Clayton and Susie’s relationship will take in the future.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.