Survivor: Winners at War recap provides updates on Season 40

This Survivor: Winners at War recap covers the first two episodes — which covered three hours of show time — and the first three Tribal Councils for Season 40.

Survivor Season 40 is working a little differently than past installments, with 20 former winners all coming back to prove that they can be the best player that the reality competition show has ever seen.

Two episodes have aired so far, revealing that the season has a completely different feel to it as well. Everyone knows what they are doing, the tension is even greater, and it will take a lot of skill to be the Sole Survivor this time.

Who got voted off Survivor Season 40 so far?

During the two-hour season premiere, CBS viewers got to see two episodes worth of footage. Even then, it still seemed like there was a lot of footage getting left on the editing room floor.

One person from each tribe was voted off Survivor during the premiere, with Natalie Anderson from Sele Tribe getting eliminated first and then Amber Mariano from Dakal Tribe getting eliminated next.

In the second episode, it was Danni Boatwright of the Sele Tribe who got voted out. She made a critical mistake in turning against an alliance that had Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow, and Ethan Zohn in it.

This week's episode brought laughs, frustration, and an intense Tribal Council.

Hidden Immunity Idols surface

When Natalie was sent to Extinction Island, she put in the work to find a Hidden Immunity Idol. She was then allowed to sell it to someone still in the game. She sold it to Sandra Diaz-Twine for her Fire Token.

In the second episode, Denise Stapley found an Idol that was split into two halves. She shared the other half with Adam Klein. At the other tribe, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe found a split Idol that she shared with Sophie Clarke.

None of the Hidden Immunity Idols have been used yet.

Fire Tokens

When arriving this season, each of the 20 castaways was given a Fire Token by host Jeff Probst. It will be the form of currency that is used to buy things. That is why Sandra was able to use hers to buy a Hidden Immunity Idol.

When someone is voted out of Survivor at Tribal Council, they have to give their Fire Token to someone still in the game. Natalie gave hers to Jeremy Collins, Amber gave hers to Rob, and Danni gave hers to Denise.

Another advantage that came into play was Safety Without Power — which Natalie also found. She sold it to Jeremy for one of his Fire Tokens, so counting the one she gained from Sandra, she now possesses two of them. Jeremy has not used that power yet, but when he does, it means he is safe at that Tribal Council, but that he has to leave during the vote.

New-school players attempt to take control against the old-school players in an effort to change up the game on this week's all-new #Survivor.

The next new episode of Survivor Season 40 airs on Wednesday, February 26. Two people from the Sele Tribe have already been eliminated, so they are in a tough spot moving forward.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.