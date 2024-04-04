Survivor winner reveals what challenge was the most difficult

A new episode of One Fire featured Survivor 45 winner Dianelys “Dee” Valladares speaking about challenges.

Dee has joined Jeff Probst and Jay Wolff on the On Fire podcast as a co-host this year. She helps provide information from the perspective of a former player.

There was much to talk about after the Survivor 46 merge episode. CBS viewers saw 13 people competing for the merge and a shocking development ahead of the Tribal Council.

For Survivor fans unfamiliar with the On Fire podcast, it is a weekly endeavor from Survivor host Jeff Probst. A new episode is released each Wednesday night following the East Coast debut of Survivor.

The new episode of On Fire is called Drawing Rocks and it refers to what the final 13 castaways had to go through to decide teams for an epic challenge.

Forcing the castaways to “earn the merge” has been something the producers instituted a few seasons ago, and it appears to be here to stay.

Dee reveals her most difficult Survivor challenge

The trio was talking about how difficult the challenge was on Survivor 46, Episode 6, when Jay asked Dee, “Having played every challenge on Survivor in your season, even though you lost this one, the Merge Challenge in your season, is this the hardest challenge on Survivor?”

“For me, every tribe challenge is the most difficult, but this one was even more difficult because, obviously, what was at stake,” Dee responded, referencing the Earn the Merge Challenge.

“And personally, it was one of my favorites. We’re starting in the mud. Then we’re in individual effort, switching to group effort. Moving sandbags actually almost twisted my ankle two times moving those sandbags because, at this point, you’re not even caring about your form. You don’t care if your back hurts… you just want to make sure you get stuff done so you can move faster,” Dee elaborated.

“Especially coming from a much quote-unquote ‘weaker tribe,’ but it was one of the hardest challenges for sure,” Dee ended her answer about the Earn the Merge Challenge.

Previous episodes of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.