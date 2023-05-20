Survivor promo previews dramatic season finale

The Survivor 44 cast is down to five people ahead of the season finale.

Only Lauren Harper, Carson Garrett, Yam Yam Arocho, Carolyn Wiger, and Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt remain in contention for the $1 million prize.

A three-hour event awaits Survivor fans on finale night, wrapping up the latest installment to film in Fiji.

It will be a busy episode, with the group working toward its final four before competing in the last Immunity Challenge.

Winning the final Immunity Challenge of the season gives that person a lot of power. They get to choose one person who sits next to them at the final vote and who has to battle in the Fire-Making Challenge.

And by the end of the night, a Survivor 45 teaser trailer should give fans a hint about what happens next season.

Survivor 44 TV promo for the Spring 2023 season finale

“We’re so happy to be in the final five,” Yam Yam narrates at the beginning of the Survivor promo.

The footage then shows the final five castaways walking down the beach, much like in an action film where the heroes have just won a battle.

Each of the final five castaways has a soundbite as clips from the season finale play out in the background.

At the end of the promo, fans can also hear what Jaime Lynn Ruiz had to say after she was voted off Survivor.

Jaime finished in sixth place and enjoyed her time in the game. She will now be a part of the Survivor 44 jury that gets to select a winner on finale night.

More from Survivor 44 and Survivor 45

Like other recent seasons, Survivor 44 will end with an After Show.

This is a departure from when they held Reunion Shows to wrap up seasons of Survivor.

The move to an After Show means that after the votes have been made, host Jeff Probst will reveal the winner in the jungles of Fiji.

It’s not as exciting to have Jeff announce the winner without a live studio audience, but it is one of the changes that has come with a new era of Survivor.

In a recent interview, Jeff spoke about how he loves the After Show and gave his reasons for it leading to good television.

This suggests that Reunion Shows could remain a thing of the past.

As for the new season, some names from the Survivor 45 cast were leaked. It provides an early look at the next group of players.

As a reminder, the three-hour Survivor season finale arrives on May 24.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.