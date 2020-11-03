Survivor on Netflix: Streaming giant to air reality competition show

Some interesting news has surfaced, as Netflix is going to start streaming Survivor.

There is a catch, though, as the streaming giant isn’t going to be making all 40 seasons available.

Since the reality competition show is between seasons, this will provide another option for fans to watch it.

We recently reported the bad news about CBS taking Survivor off of its schedule.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production of the show had to be shut down. Because of that, Season 41 isn’t ready to air on CBS.

When we last saw the show airing, fans were watching the all-winners season take place. On Survivor: Winners At War, Tony Vlachos was named the winner over Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald in a 12-4-0 jury vote.

Tony became only the second person to ever win the show twice. The other two-time winner was Sandra Diaz-Twine.

That leads us to what is going to be taking place with Survivor on Netflix.

What seasons of Survivor will stream on Netflix?

Only two seasons of Survivor have been acquired by Netflix. They are Season 20, which was Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Season 28, which was Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty.

Longtime viewers of the show may have already spotted the theme that is taking place with these two particular seasons being chosen.

As for when Netflix subscribers will be able to view episodes from those seasons, they will become available on November 15.

Survivor spoilers about Season 20 and Season 28

For Heroes vs. Villains, CBS and host Jeff Probst brought back 20 iconic castaways who had already played the game. It was a second chance for many of them to win the game for the first time, and Season 20 was used as a benchmark for the show.

On Season 20, Sandra Diaz-Twine beat out Parvati Shallow and Russell Hantz in a 6-3-0 jury vote.

For Survivor: Cagayan (Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty), 18 new people were placed into cliques based on the title of the show. It was filmed in the Philippines and quite a few faces emerged from the Season 28 cast to become stars of Survivor.

On Cagayan, Tony Vlachos beat out Woo Hwang in a very one-sided 8-1 vote of the jury members. It was Tony’s first win, and he would return to the show for Winners At War and take home even more prize money.

Tony and Sandra are now considered by many fans to be the queen and king of the show, and it is fitting that Netflix is going to showcase the seasons where they really cemented their legacies in the game.

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS.