Survivor 46: Chaos brewing for Siga Tribe in new clip

Survivor 46 has showcased the fun that Siga Tribe is having in Fiji.

The first two episodes have featured them having fun, with the latest episode showcasing a name-that-song battle between Ben Katzman and Charlie Davis.

Charlie is a huge Taylor Swift fan, while Ben prefers Metallica. The duo then took turns naming more than 100 songs by their preferred artist. It was something to behold.

But beneath the fun this tribe appears to be having — aided by winning safety at the first two Immunity Challenges — some drama appears to be bubbling up.

Eventually, the Siga members will have to go to a Tribal Council. Whether it’s as a tribe in an upcoming episode or later on when the tribes have merged, they will all have to face the music.

A new clip released by CBS hints at some of the unspoken drama occurring within the tribe and how things could get very spicy if Siga loses a challenge.

Tim wants to talk about strategy, and Jem and Moriah conspire

Moriah Gaynor, Tim Spicer, Maria Gonzalez, Charlie Davis, Jem Hussain-Adams, and Ben Katzman are the six members of Siga. They have performed well in challenges and have good chemistry at camp.

In the new Survivor 46 clip shared below, Tim expresses interest in talking strategy with the tribe, but he can’t get people to open up. They seem to prefer chatting about life back home and cracking jokes about being on the show.

Tim and Ben are shown chatting and worrying about the women, not revealing pertinent information. Later, we see Jem and Moriah have a similar chat, where they are worried about Tim and Ben as a duo and are ready to expose them.

It appears that Maria, Moriah, Jem, and Charlie are ready to be a foursome that targets Ben and Tim the first chance they get. Will the women stick together? And is Charlie ready to turn on Ben?

Take a look at the clip and see what you think! And yes, it could get complicated if people ever have to vote for Maria or Moriah at a Tribal Council. Spelling matters!

