Survivor 45 Easter eggs: Have you been enjoying the secret clues each episode?

Survivor 45 episodes each have a treat for fans this season.

The 90-minute episodes have allowed producers to bring back things from the past.

After cold openings, where a random scene was shown from the episode, older seasons of Survivor featured opening credits.

Those opening titles played the Survivor theme music as the current cast was shown. This was helpful for the viewers to learn who was playing, as each castaway had a brief scene with their name.

Recent seasons did away with the opening titles, paving the way for more footage to be shown during the hour.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But with Survivor 45, CBS gave producers 90 minutes to work with each Wednesday. That allowed the return of the opening titles.

Survivor 45 Easter eggs hidden in the title sequence

Every episode features a main title sequence this season. But each title sequence has a unique shot.

Each week, a different image is featured in that unique shot, foreshadowing what will be revealed later in the episode.

For Survivor fans just now learning about this, previous episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+. OnDemand also provides CBS show content.

An example of an Easter egg this season is a Beware Advantage shown in the title sequence before a castaway finds it. The Shot in the Dark die was recently teased before Kaleb used it to save himself.

Keep an eye on the upcoming title sequences for hints about big moments. Survivor 45, Episode 8 features the return of the Survivor Auction, so don’t be surprised if a gavel shows up.

Below is a post from Survivor alum Carson Garrett, who spotted the Beware Advantage clue.

So is this the Easter egg?? Does this mean the beware advantage will come into play tonight #Survivor #Survivor45 https://t.co/5l8c8AGDU0 pic.twitter.com/yDhZi1MH2Z — Carson Garrett (@CarsonGarrett_) October 4, 2023

And in another post from Carson, he noticed that an Immunity Idol was teased.

Carson appeared on Survivor 44. He finished in fourth place after losing the Fire Challenge to Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt.

As a reminder, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho was the Survivor 44 winner. Heidi finished in second place, and Carolyn Wiger placed third.

Does the new Easter egg promo shot mean Reba(red) idol is found?!! #Survivor45 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/Njduqv3LVS — Carson Garrett (@CarsonGarrett_) October 12, 2023

More from the world of Survivor

The seventh episode of Survivor 45 tried something new. The production team tried a flash-forward sequence to illustrate a plan one castaway had worked out.

Jeff Probst reacted to the flash-forward with shock, as he didn’t know it would be part of the episode. An editor snuck it in there, so he was surprised when he saw it play out in the episode.

Jeff also celebrated a new Survivor twist finally paying off and detailed how the production team came up with the idea.

Survivor 45 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.