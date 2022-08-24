Stephanie Sersen suggests MAFS couples shouldn’t stress over taking last names

Stephanie Sersen appeared on Married at First Sight Season 8. Pic credit: @phillysteph/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 15 is in full swing, with the couples navigating real life after their scenic honeymoon.

The subject of last names came up this season, with Stacia declaring that she would take Nate’s last name and keep his last name even if they don’t stay together in the end.

The conversation around last names was also teased in a preview for an upcoming episode.

Miguel and Lindy disagreed in the preview as Miguel felt adamant about Lindy taking his last name.

Meanwhile, Lindy felt it important to keep her last name and identity since it was still early in the relationship.

The subject appeared to cause tension for the couple, and MAFS Season 8 star Stephanie Sersen weighed in.

Stephanie Sersen reacts to Miguel and Lindy’s last name disagreement

Married at First Sight’s Instagram page shared a prevue featuring Lindy and Miguel.

In the clip, Miguel suggested that to feel genuinely married, Lindy should take his last name, but Lindy wanted to wait until she felt more secure in the relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The conversation caused a tiff as both got defensive about their stance.

Stephanie weighed in with a comment under the post.

She wrote, “I still don’t have AJ’S last name.. and it’s been 4 years and I still love him more and more every day. The last name thing has different meanings to different people. Don’t stress over it IMO.”

Miguel comes under fire by MAFS viewers

Other comments under the post critiqued Miguel and his approach.

A commenter wrote, “Dude… Relax. She said she would take your name when she felt ready. Secure. Relax.”

Another critic shared, “Miguel…slow ya roll, Bruh!! You don’t even know if you wanna be in after the 8 weeks!!! Chill, Dude!!!”

A viewer added, “Miguel gets on my nerves.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

One commenter felt Lindy and Miguel’s conversation was inappropriate, especially if the couple was under the influence. They wrote, “1st of all, they looked tipsy. They had no business having that. They need to revisit this convo when they’re both sober.”

A fan expressed liking Miguel but still seeing an issue with his stance, writing, “I like Miguel but it’s a touch presumptuous for him to expect Lindy to take his last name when he views the 8 weeks as negotiable.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

A hopeful commenter expressed being, “Team #linguel.” On the other end, a critic suggested it was a mistake for Lindy to have consummated her marriage, suggesting Miguel “is a walking, talking, breathing red flag.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.