Stephanie Matto doubled down on oversharing her sex life and 90 Day: The Single Life critics reacted

Stephanie Matto received wide criticism for her very sexual narrative on the premiere episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she talk about her two and half year celibacy, but she also talked about how baking videos turn her on, her masturbation habits, and other sexual proclivities.

After discovering that viewers found her sex talk during the episode unfavorable, she made a TikTok video where she doubled down on her description of her masturbation to baking videos.

Stephanie’s video rubbed viewers the wrong way, just as her sex talk during the episode did.

Stephanie Matto shared a video where she talked about her sexual attraction to baking shows

Stephanie used her TikTok to reiterate that baking shows turn her on, and that’s how she gets off often.

The video had intro words over it that read, “When 90 day producers ask me how many times I’ve flicked the bean to baking shows:”

Stephanie then mimicked a voice that was speaking over her video. She lip-synced, “Quite a few times.”

Another female-sounding voice then asked, “50 times?”

Stephanie responded, “More.”

The other voice pressed, “100 times?”

Stephanie replied, “More.”

The other voice asked again, “200 times?”

Stephanie said, “More.”

When the voice threw out 500 as the number of times, Stephanie finally said, “Probably.”

90 Day: The Single Life viewers were not fans of Stephanie Matto’s video

Stephanie annoyed viewers during the premiere episode for being so sex-centric. Many thought she overshared in her private interviews and the date she went on.

The episode as a whole was also criticized for being hyper-sexualized to the point where some viewers wanted to abandon the spinoff completely.

A popular 90 Day fan page reposted Stephanie’s TikTok video and added the caption, “WHY does this exist?! (upset face emojis).”

Other 90 Day viewers jumped into the comments to share their disdain for the video as well.

One person accused, “She just wants attention (laughing/crying emoji).”

Another critic commented, “So she can gross us all out. I betcha it’s not even true, she just wants to seem more ‘quirky’ or whatever it is she’s going for.”

Someone else jabbed, “She’s boring and she knows it.”

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.