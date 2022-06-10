Stephanie Matto admits to being the ‘thirstiest member’ of the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Is Stephanie Matto thirsty for fame? Pic credit: Stepanka/YouTube

There’s no shame in Stephanie Matto’s game, and the reality TV personality has no problem admitting to being the thirstiest member of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Stephanie first appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and made history as the first gay couple on the show with her then-partner Erika Owens. Unfortunately, the pair’s short-lived romance went up in flames and Stephanie got a slew of hate from viewers who felt she wasn’t being honest about her sexuality.

After taking a break from social media due to the ongoing hate from fans of the show, Stephanie returned. She later made another appearance on TLC, this time on the dating show 90 Day: Single Life.

She has since leveraged her reality TV fame into money-making ventures such as her fart jar business which made over $200,000 and her latest boob sweat venture.

These days Stephanie still gets a lot of criticism for her unusual business ideas but she is now proudly embracing the critics who call her thirsty.

Stephanie Matto says she’s the ‘thirstiest member’ of 90 Day Fiance

The 90 Day: The Single life star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight after rolling out her latest business venture, boob sweat in a jar.

After first selling farts online to now selling her sweat many people are calling the popular YouTuber thirsty, but she’s all for it!

“Well, I definitely am the thirstiest member of the franchise, especially after all the sweating I’ve been doing,” confessed Stephanie, while dishing about selling her boob sweat for up to $500 per jar.

“I mean I find no problem with it. I’m very ambitious,” she added.

As for being dubbed as thirsty by critics, the 31-year-old made it known that she’s not offended by the term.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being thirsty and being ambitious and being an entrepreneur,” explained Stephanie. “I’m very grateful for 90 Day Fiance and for that show giving me a platform to do what I do.”

Stephanie Matto has ‘no shame’ about her unique business ventures

The 90 Day Fiance star– who had to quit her successful fart jar business due to a medical scare –bounced back with an idea to sell her sweat amid customer demands.

However, while it might seem strange to some, Stephanie noted, “I have no shame in the game.”

“People call me a clout chaser, but I don’t think I’m a clout chaser, I’m an opportunity chaser,” said the reality TV personality, who shared that she “did not start with a lot of opportunities” in her life.

“Me and my mother moved to this country and we couch surfed. We did not have a lot of money in the beginning, and so I strive to build a life for myself,” she added.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.