Stephanie Hollman denies the rumor that her husband owns the production company behind RHOD

Stephanie Hollman is definitely the peacemaker on The Real Housewives of Dallas.

And, her sweet personality and soft-spoken demeanor have made her a likable character on the show.

However, rumors have been swirling that the OG gets a good edit on RHOD because of her personal ties to the show.

It has been alleged that Stephanie and her husband, Travis Hollman actually own the company that produces the reality show.

But is this really the case?

Stephanie Hollman says the rumors hurt her feelings

The Real Housewives of Dallas star has been a cast member on the show since the very first season.

And, she has shared quite a bit about her life over the years, including her past battle with depression and even her attempted suicide.

The mom-of-two has also opened up about issues in her marriage on earlier seasons and even talked about her son Cruz’s battle with dyslexia.

But despite sharing the good, the bad, and the ugly side of her life with viewers, she’s received some backlash along the way.

Rumors have emerged that Stephanie is always shown in a good light on RHOD because her husband owns the production company, Goodbye Pictures, which produces the show.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 41-year-old admitted that her feelings were hurt by the rumors.

“It’s so stupid because it’s such a ridiculous rumor,” said Stephanie. “I’m not gonna lie, it really hurt my feelings.”

She continued, “I had a day of crying cause it made me feel like people were saying that I wasn’t a good person and that the only way that I could be likable is if my husband owned it.”

Does Stephanie Hollman have ties to the RHOD production company?

During her interview with the media outlet, The Real Housewives of Dallas star continued to dish about the rumor.

“It does hurt cause it’s personal,” admitted Stephanie.

However, the Dallas Housewife denied that there was any truth to it.

“No, I’ve never owned a production. I don’t own any of Bravo or any of Goodbye Pictures. We have nothing to do with it,” confirmed the Dallas Housewife.

She continued, “That rumor actually came up at our reunion last year and I wish they would have aired it because everyone was laughing.”

Stephanie noted that the rumor was started by a castmate. She didn’t reveal the name of the person but said, “I’m sure people can guess.”

“But it’s hurtful that people throw stuff out there and believe it without even asking me,” continued the Real Housewives of Dallas star.

“Like I would never lie and also it’s a pretty easy thing to find out, I mean just call Goodbye Pictures.”

