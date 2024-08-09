Stassi Schroeder to lead Vanderpump Villa Season 2

Stassi Schroeder’s time on Vanderpump Rules ended abruptly in 2020, but she’s set to return to reality TV in a big way.

The author and podcast host has scored a lead role on Vanderpump Villa, which has now been officially renewed for Season 2.

The series premiered on Hulu earlier this year and focused on a group of people who worked for Lisa Vanderpump at a grand chateau in France.

Vanderpump Villa followed the group “as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7,” according to the official description.

The show was messy and very reminiscent of the early years of Vanderpump Rules, so adding an alum from the Bravo hit should make Vanderpump Villa even more exciting.

Stassi’s role at the chateau has not been revealed, but we imagine she’ll have a job with some seniority.

Could Stassi replace Lisa on Vanderpump Villa?

Perhaps Lisa won’t be as involved this season because, let’s face it, she’s booked and busy and has appeared in countless shows over the last few years.

Then again, her schedule may be a little lighter because Vanderpump Rules Season 12 isn’t expected to go into production for a long time after the less-than-stellar reaction to Season 11.

As for Stassi, she was a breakout star when that show premiered but was fired after Season 8 alongside Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor.

However, Kristen and Jax returned to TV screens earlier this year with The Valley, which logged impressive ratings for Bravo.

There have been rumblings for months that Stassi could be heading to either The Valley or Vanderpump Rules, but it seems she’s ready to leave that universe behind.

Plus, filming in France is probably a huge draw to Vanderpump Villa.

Stassi will also have a Hulu docuseries

In addition to Vanderpump Villa, Stassi has also landed a development deal with Hulu to headline a new docuseries titled Stassi Says.

On the show, Stassi is “the anchor of a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own — and Stassi’s the one who has to keep them all afloat,” according to the official description.

Other casting details for Vanderpump Villa are being kept under wraps, but it wouldn’t surprise us if there were only a few returnees from Season 1 because some of the cast didn’t clock in to deliver good TV.

Vanderpump Villa is on hiatus. Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025. Stream Season 1 on Hulu.