Stacey Silva rocks the ‘color of love’ in red hot photoshoot

Stacey Silva wore the “color of love” for a recent photoshoot, and she was red hot in the new snap as she donned a couture gown.

The Darcey & Stacey star didn’t have her twin sister by her side for this one, and she was perfectly comfortable in the solo shot.

The photo was taken by celebrity photographer Fadil Berisha, who has become a favorite for the Silva twins.

Earlier this year, Monsters and Critics shared images from another photoshoot where the women posed in matching figure-hugging dresses behind Fadil’s lens.

This recent photo was likely taken at the same time, but Stacey just released it online.

The sisters have been very busy over the past few months — showcasing their modeling chops for several brands.

Most recently, they struck a few stylish poses for Balia Wear and even collaborated with their company House of Eleven, for a summer giveaway.

However, Stacey wanted to showcase her individuality with a solo session decked in red.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva was red hot for a sultry photoshoot

The mom of two shared the stunning photo with her one million Instagram followers, and they had a lot to say, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

The photoshoot took place in Miami, Florida, and featured a glammed-up Stacey with her signature blonde hair in a high bun. She donned dark sunglasses and bright red lips to match her floor-length gown.

The dress featured a plunging neckline, delicate lace details on the bodice, and a sheer mermaid style on the bottom.

The photo showed Stacey midway up a large ladder with her hand resting casually on one of the rungs as she looked away from the camera with a sly smile.

“Lady in red ❤️ the color of love ❤️,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Photoshoot by world renowned photographer @fadilberishaphotography Haute Couture gown @emasavahl.”

Critics sound off on Stacey Silva’s new photo

It wouldn’t be a Stacey Silva post without the trolls chiming in, and they had something to say about the red-hot photoshoot.

“Give it up already and realize u not a spring chicken u a old middle age woman,” wrote one commenter.

“WTF they think their top models! Lol,” said someone else.

However, despite the negative comments, the majority was overwhelmingly positive.

“Red is your color! ❤️ stunning!!” noted one commenter.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

One person wrote, “You’ve always illuminated love! Perfect dress for you ❤️.”

“Gorgeous and elegant ❤️” said someone else.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.