TLC stars and twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva proved they know how to work their angles in front of the camera.

The 48-year-old Connecticut natives are used to being in front of cameras to film reality TV shows, but this time, they put their modeling skills to the test.

Darcey and Stacey showed off their best glam looks for a photoshoot with Albanian-American photographer Fadil Berisha.

The sisters channeled their inner mermaids for a white-themed shot, which they shared on their Instagram page, @thesilvatwins.

The blonde beauties had their fans seeing double as they sported identical looks for the glamorous shot.

Darcey and Stacey were styled in form-fitting white gowns with gold-sequined inlays, making for a gorgeous silhouette. The spaghetti-strap gowns featured a fit-and-flare mermaid design and plunging neckline.

The ARTAs Reality Royalty award recipients each wore their platinum blonde hair down and slicked back at the top. Like everything else in the shot, the Silvas’ makeup matched, too, with heavy liner, luscious lashes, and bright red lip color on their plump pouts.

Darcey and Stacey struck similar poses, holding their hands against their chests, and each of them sported long, white acrylic nails and matching wristwatches and bracelets. Darcey opted for a choker-length necklace, while Stacey sported a longer cross.

The stunning shot was captioned, “Darcey & Stacey!

Thank you Fadil! We love you! ❤️

Photoshoot by our good friend and world renowned photographer @fadilberishaphotography ❤️

#darceyandstacey #tlc #tvseries #fadilberisha #photographer #photoshoot #beautiful.”

Photographer Berisha touts a 35-year-long career in the industry. After moving to Italy, where he developed a love of beauty and art, he moved back to the United States. He then attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, where he studied Men’s Fashion Design and Photography.

Berisha has captured famous faces such as Halle Berry, Tyra Banks, Sharon Stone, Nick Jonas, and Clive Davis. His work has been featured on well-known networks such as National Geographic, E!, NBC, CBS, and CNN and published in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Elle, Bazaar, Vogue, and more.

Berisha is the same photographer who captured Stacey’s husband, fashion and fitness model Florian Sukaj, in some captivating modeling shots.

During the last episode of Darcey & Stacey, Florian was rejected by a Miami-based modeling agency. Following the episode, the Silva sisters came to Florian’s defense.

Darcey and Stacey each shared a professional modeling image of Florian, with Darcey calling him a “top model,” while Stacey told her followers how proud she is of her husband.

The Silva twins’ recent modeling share isn’t their first glamorous photoshoot. The twins have posted content from other shoots like the one above on their joint Instagram account.

Darcey and Stacey Silva own and operate their fashion brand House of Eleven

Darcey and Stacey are lovers of all things fashion and beauty. They transferred their passion into their brand, House of Eleven, which they founded in 2010.

The ladies’ collection delivers women’s fashion, fragrances, accessories, jewelry, beauty products, and, most recently, home goods.

Customers can snag hand-poured luxury soy candles in three different scents – lavender sandalwood, citrus birch, or cranberry juniper – as well as silk sleep sets, including eye masks, scrunchies, and matching pillowcases.

This season on Darcey & Stacey, viewers watched as the twins partnered with Impossible Kicks. They found success launching their sneaker line collab last year, HOF11 x Impossible Kicks, and are looking to team up with the brand again for a Miami-themed “sporty couture” line.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.