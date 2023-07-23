Stacey Silva no longer twinning with Darcey — Check out her brunette hair

Stacey Silva has made a drastic departure from her signature blonde tresses and is no longer twinning with sister Darcey Silva.

If you had a hard time telling the two women apart, that won’t be a problem anymore.

Stacey just debuted a fresh new hair color and now she’s gone back to her brunette roots.

While the Silva twins are known for doing things together, this time Darcey did not follow suit.

She chose to keep her blonde tresses, and when the pair shared snaps from a recent night out, we noticed the drastic difference between them.

Meanwhile, critics are already sounding off on Stacey’s surprising new look, and some people are loving it.

Another person who loves Stacey’s brunette hair is her husband Florian, who, by the way, seems to have gone darker with his hair as well.

The Darcey & Stacey stars are known for doing drastic things to their appearances, but this time it was one half of the duo that gave us a dramatic transformation.

During a night out in Miami with her sister Darcey and husband Florian, Stacey showed off her freshly colored tresses.

A clip posted online showed the Silva twins enjoying the entertainment at Havana 1957 Cuban Cuisine.

Darcey and Stacey were total opposites as Stacey wore a black cutout top and had her new brown hair in a high ponytail. She rocked bright red lips and dark eyebrows. Stacey may have just gotten a tan because she also appeared darker than her sister.

Meanwhile, Darcey rocked a white top with her blonde hair in a high updo with a side bang. She also rocked pink shimmery lips and silver jewelry for the night out.

Meanwhile, Stacey is not the only one who made a drastic change to her hair, Florian also went darker.

The couple was totally in sync as they cozied up to each other inside the club with their matching brown hair.

Florian Sukaj and Stacey Silva. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey posted the photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Best date night dinner & show.”

90 Day Fiance viewers sound off on Stacey Silva’s brunette tresses

After a video of the 90 Day Fiance stars was posted online, it didn’t take long for critics to sound off.

There were plenty of negative comments about how they’ve gone overboard with the plastic surgery procedures. However, some people also commented on how much better Stacey looks with her natural brown hair.

“Darker hair definitely better,” said one Instagram user.

“Brown hair looks way better on them. I wish Darcy would go back to it. But they still need to stop with the work. Too much,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Someone wrote, “Stacey looks good with brown hair and her face doesn’t look like a cat.”

Another person added, “Dark hair looks nice.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.