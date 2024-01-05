Stacey Silva hooked up to IV in NYC hospital — Here’s what we know

Stacey Silva has fans wondering what’s going on after she posted a video from the hospital.

Usually, a visit to any medical facility would mean another cosmetic procedure for the Darcey & Stacey star, but that doesn’t appear to be the case this time around.

The 49-year-old and her twin sister Darcey Silva are known for doing drastic procedures on their face and bodies.

They are usually very vocal about what they’re doing, constantly sharing details and tagging their doctor on social media. This time, however, there was none of that.

One of Stacey’s latest cosmetic ventures was in April 2023, when she underwent an endoscopic weight loss procedure, and as usual, she shared the details on Instagram.

The mom of two has also admitted to having liposuction, breast implants and a lift, a nose job, a cheek lift, a lip lift, fillers, and Botox.

In December of 2023, she also showed off the results of the healed facelift she had done after traveling to Istanbul with Darcey for Barbie touch-up procedures.

That entailed fox eyes, cheek lifts, nose job revisions, breast uplifts, lip lifts, and 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction.

Stacey Silva shares photo from NYC hospital while hooked up to an IV

Stacey Silva posted on her Instagram story, looking forlorn in a pair of green hospital scrubs.

The TLC star wasn’t her usual glam self, as she appeared makeup-free (but not filter-free) with her hair in a high ponytail.

She then posted another video, this time lying in a hospital bed wearing a hospital band with a needle in her arm.

She scanned the camera around the room to show that she was hooked up to an IV.

Stacey didn’t share any information about what was going on, she only tagged her location as Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

For now, we’re waiting to see if she’ll share an update with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, who are likely concerned about her well-being after seeing the troubling snaps.

Is something serious happening with 90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva?

It doesn’t appear to be a very serious issue that landed Stacey in the hospital because no one else in her family has posted about it.

Her twin sister Darcey has been posting up a storm and sharing images from her wedding, and she hasn’t mentioned her sister’s well-being to her social media followers.

Furthermore, Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, hasn’t shared anything online to indicate that he’s concerned about what is happening with his wife.

Whatever it is, we’re hoping that Stacey is doing better and is back home with her family.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.