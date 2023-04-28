Stacey Silva undergoes endoscopic weight loss procedure

TLC star Stacey Silva underwent a major step in an effort to lose weight.

The Darcey & Stacey star doesn’t shy away from cosmetic procedures. She and her identical twin sister, Darcey Silva, have had work done to drastically alter their appearances in recent years.

Stacey has copped to a rhinoplasty (nose job), cheek lift, lip lift, liposuction, breast implants and lift, as well as filler and Botox. Most recently, Stacey and Darcey began the process of dissolving their lip filler and had Nefereti lifts, which involves injecting Botox into the neck.

Now, the 48-year-old mom of two is going under the knife to aid in losing weight.

Stacey recorded herself and shared the footage to her Instagram Story ahead of the weekend. The Connecticut native had her hair pulled into a casual updo and sported a pink tank top, looking fresh-faced as she filmed the video.

In her first slide, Stacey told her 1 million IG followers, “Hey, everybody! Today I’m having my ESG procedure with the famous Dr. Batash. I’m so excited. I can’t wait!”

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva undergoes an Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty

In the subsequent slide, Stacey appeared to be clad in green hospital scrubs as she told her fans, “Hey, guys, I’m here at Dr. [Batash’s office]! I’m so excited. I’m having my ESG procedure today, and I couldn’t be more happy.” Stacey then blew a kiss to the camera before telling her followers, “Love you guys.”

Dr. Batash shared some footage from inside the operating room as he prepared to get to work on Stacey. Dr. Batash greeted his followers, explaining that he was about to start Stacey’s suture sculpt.

A screen behind Dr. Batash showed what appeared to be Stacey’s intestinal tract as he performed a “quick” diagnostic endoscopy on the Silva sister before beginning the procedure.

“She’s gonna get an amazing result,” Dr. Batash said as beeps from the machines could be heard, and Stacey lay on the bed next to him, seemingly under anesthesia, although she wasn’t visible in the video.

On Thursday afternoon, Stacey provided her fans with an update after the procedure was completed.

Wearing a Coco Chanel ball cap, Balenciaga jacket, and tank with her hospital bracelet still visible on her right wrist, Stacey said, “Day two with my suture sculpt with Dr. Batash.”

“Everything went well and amazing. I’m so happy with the results. Love you, Dr. Batash. Thank you for everything!” she added.

What is an Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG)?

ESG is an acronym for Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (also called an accordion procedure), a procedure used to treat obesity. A flexible tube is used to reduce the size of the stomach.

ESGs are minimally invasive procedures that are typically prescribed for patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more and for those who haven’t found success losing weight with diet and exercise alone.

Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, “ESG can be part of a plan to reduce the risk of weight-related illness such as high blood pressure, diabetes, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea or heart disease. This procedure is especially effective when combined with a program that includes behavioral therapy, exercise, and dietary changes.”

On his Instagram page, Dr. Batash explained what an ESG entails. In the video seen below, Dr. Batash says that many patients report feeling full after only several bites of food and feel fuller longer after undergoing an ESG.

It’s unclear whether Darcey underwent the same procedure as her twin sister. The two have always had identical treatments and surgeries done, but Darcey hasn’t made any mention of it on her Instagram.

The ladies have paid visits to doctors and beauty and health spa clinics in the past for other weight loss procedures. Last month, the sisters filmed themselves as they were hooked up to lymphatic drainage machines, underwent cryotherapy, and sat in sauna pods.

If Darcey & Stacey is renewed for another season, perhaps viewers will get a look at the results of Stacey’s ESG. In the meantime, keep an eye out on social media for updates.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.