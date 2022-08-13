Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green wants Andy Cohen to set her up with Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz

Taylor Ann Green showed interest in the “blonde Tom.” Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm stars Naomie Olindo and Taylor Ann Green appeared on Watch What Happens Live following the recent episode earlier this week.

Andy Cohen was happy to have them in the Clubhouse and even offered to set them up with someone in the Bravoverse.

Naomie revealed she is dating and happy but didn’t elaborate further than that.

Taylor was open to being set up by Andy and revealed that she would be interested in the “blonde Tom.” She was referring to Tom Schwartz, who is newly single thanks to his split from Katie Maloney.

They are in a similar situation, but Tom was married, and Taylor only dated her Southern Charm costar before her recent split from Shep Rose.

Could this be a match made in Bravo heaven?

Taylor Ann Green met Tom Schwartz at the NBC upfronts

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Taylor Ann Green revealed she met Tom Schwartz at the NBC upfronts as she was there for Southern Charm, and he was there for Vanderpump Rules.

She revealed he was “a doll,” and Andy Cohen agreed, saying he was “lovely,” which Taylor echoed.

Tom will be at BravoCon, which could be something for Taylor to consider.

Naomie didn’t engage in answering Andy Cohen about setting her up. Still, it was a big step forward for Taylor, especially after speculation she and Shep may be working things out after splitting up recently.

Bravo fans weigh in on Taylor Ann Green with Tom Schwartz

The Bravo fans immediately came to give their take on the Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules possible pairing.

It seems they were all over the place with their comments, though several mentioned that Taylor Ann Green has a “type.” Some fans were here for the potential of a pairing, while others weren’t so sure it was an upgrade.

One Bravo fan wrote, “But honestly Tom and Taylor would be adorable.”

Another said, “Tom is just Shep but 5 years younger 🤦🏻‍♀️ GURLLLLLL.”

And one more chimed in with, “Wow, she has a type. And it’s not a good one.”

What will happen remains unknown.

BravoCon is slated for October 14-16 in New York. Several cast members from various shows will be in attendance, and it could be when Taylor Ann Green and Tom Schwartz could meet up.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.