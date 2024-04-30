Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner, and Naomie Olindo reunite

Southern Charm fans recently got a treat when some of their favorites reunited at an event.

It’s no secret that the cast of the hit Bravo show has changed quite a bit over the last few years.

Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner, and Naomie Olindo exited Southern Charm immediately following Season 6. The dynamic without them changed, and the ratings have struggled intermittently since their departure.

While Cam and Chelsea are done with the reality TV world, Naomie returned after her Season 6 exit and filmed Season 8 after her breakup with Metul Shah. She left again after one season back and likely won’t return.

So much has happened between the ladies’ exits, including Chelsea welcoming a baby girl and losing her beloved dog.

And while the women may no longer be a part of Southern Charm, they have fans who keep up with their lives on social media.

Southern Charm ladies reunite for photo

While attending an event, Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner, and Naomie Olindo posed for a photo together.

The women remain friends outside Southern Charm, and some of their close friends continue filming the show.

Chelsea shared the photo, writing, “A much needed reunion.. Thank you for having us @barefaced So inspiring to be surrounded by successful business women. Dress is from my all-time favorite, @misterzimi 🌸.”

Southern Charm fans want Cameran, Chelsea, and Naomie back

Immediately, Southern Charm fans flocked to the comment section to voice their want for Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner, and Naomie Olindo back on the Bravo show.

One wrote, “Come back to southern charm!! All of you.”

Another said, “My 3 favorites— you all look great. We miss you terribly.”

Someone else gushed over seeing Cameran and Chelsea together again. The two have been friends for years, and Southern Charm highlighted their genuine care for each other.

One more thought: the three should get their own show.

While bringing back Cameran, Chelsea, and Naomie would likely bring ratings back up, it just won’t happen.

Cameran left Southern Charm because of the drama and rumors about her family. With a daughter growing up, she is leaving all that behind her. However, she has maintained friendships with several cast members, including Shep Rose.

Chelsea welcomed a baby girl and is focused on her new life. She chose to exit alongside her friend and appears to be happy with that.

Naomie went back once; after one season, she was over it again.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.