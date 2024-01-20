Southern Charm addresses the passing of Conner Flowers and Worth Green

It was a challenging year for the Southern Charm cast members.

Last January, Olivia Flowers lost her brother, Conner Flowers, while Season 9 was still filming.

She pushed through and filmed the show, with support from many of her cast members, including Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green.

After filming wrapped, Taylor’s brother, Worth Green, passed away. It was June 2023, just months after Olivia’s brother died.

At that point, the women weren’t even speaking, and their friendship had become irreparable.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Both deaths were addressed during the second half of the Southern Charm reunion.

Andy Cohen offered condolences to Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green

Andy Cohen brought up the passing of Conner Flowers while the season was filmed.

He asked Olivia Flowers how her parents were doing, and she responded, “My parents are just trying to get through, figure out their new reality.” She also revealed things are “not that good” since Conner’s untimely passing.

He then addressed Taylor Ann Green and the loss of her brother, Worth. He appeared in Season 9 when Taylor was with her family at their cabin after she and Olivia had a big fight there.

Worth passed away in June, and Taylor became the third current Southern Charm cast member who knew what it was like to lose a sibling. Austen Kroll is the third, as his sister Kyle passed away when he was a young boy.

Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green’s friendship is over

Despite dealing with such tragic losses, Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green did not mend fences after Worth Green’s death.

Olivia confirmed as much during the Season 9 Southern Charm reunion.

She told Taylor Ann, “My heart breaks for you every single day for what you and your family are going through, honestly. I’m more sad that I couldn’t be there for you in the way that, it’s kind of crazy, I can because I know what you’re feeling. That has been sad to me, but I don’t ever wish bad on you. I hated this for you.”

However, despite their losses, they did not mend their broken friendship. It doesn’t appear they will ever be friends again, either.

Olivia reminded Taylor she was a “s**t friend” and a “s**t human” too.

The reunion was filmed after BravoCon, and since then, Madison LeCroy also suffered a loss. Her father passed away before the new year.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.