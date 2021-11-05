Snooki and JWOWW’s daughters are Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s cutest new duo

Snooki and JWOWW’s daughters are adorable together. Pic credit: MTV

It looks like Jersey Shore Family Vacation BFFs Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley may have some stiff competition when it comes to being the most dynamic duo of the group.

The cast recently traveled to a tropical destination, rumored to be the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys, and brought their significant others and children along with them.

The past few seasons have shown the cast as they filmed alongside their families and fans have absolutely loved seeing a new side to their favorite reality stars.

Both Nicole and Jenni shared photos of their kids on the vacation as did costars Deena Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

For Deena’s son Cameron and Mike’s son Romeo, this would be their first family vacation.

All of the kids looked absolutely adorable as they lounged around poolside, but it was the bond between Nicole’s daughter Giovanna and Jenni’s daughter Meilani that has stolen fans’ hearts.

Snooki and JWOWW’s daughters may be Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s cutest new duo

Nicole and Jenni have been inseparable since meeting during the first season of Jersey Shore and it looks like Meilani and Giovanna are following in their mother’s footsteps.

Nicole shared a series of photos of the girls as they hang out together on vacation.

Nicole captioned the post, “Snooki & JWOWW 94′”

The girls looked amazingly similar to Nicole and Jenni and several people even thought they looked like their mother’s twins.

For comparison, Nicole shared an older photo of her and Jenni to her Instagram stories and put the picture of their daughters below it.

It looks like from the photos that the girls may be Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s most adorable new duo.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans go crazy over Snooki and JWOWW’s daughters

People went crazy in the comments section over just how adorable the mini duo looked.

Costars Mike and Lauren Sorrentino were loving the post.

Others were in awe of how much the girls looked like their moms. One follower thought the girls were “mini versions” of their moms in “looks, poses, shenanigans and all.”

Several other fans couldn’t get over how “cute” and “adorable” the girls looked.

It’s clear that everyone was loving the adorable photos of Nicole and Jenni’s mini me’s.

Meilani and Giovanna look to follow their mothers’ lead and could be the next generation of Jersey Shore besties.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.