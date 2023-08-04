Sister Wives viewers are torn: Cancel the TLC series or change up the storyline?

Season 18 of Sister Wives is just weeks away, and there are still plenty of questions about the show’s storyline as the Brown family has imploded.

Kody Brown is no longer a polygamist juggling four wives. The past few seasons have featured the demise of his marriage to his third wife, Christine Brown, while highlighting the fractures in his marriages to Meri and Janelle Brown.

Off camera, Sister Wives fans have learned that Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are the last ones standing in their once plural marriage after Janelle and Meri followed in Christine’s footsteps and jumped ship, essentially making Kody and Robyn monogamists.

There have been several previews shared by TLC in recent weeks, teasing what’s to come in Season 18, and viewers are on the edge of their seats.

One of the latest teasers was posted to TLC’s official Instagram feed, featuring a carousel of photos, including Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, in one group shot and five individual shots.

The caption on the post reads, “#SisterWives returns with a new season you can’t miss on Sunday, August 20th at 10/9c.”

Fans of the show headed to the comments to sound off, with some rooting for TLC to pull the plug on the 13-year-long series and others excited to watch the drama play out in Season 18.

The comments from Sister Wives fans proved they are torn about the future of the franchise.

Some Sister Wives viewers think it’s time the long-running series comes to an end

“For the love of God. PUT THE SHOW OUTTA IT’S MISERY!” wrote one Sister Wives critic who clearly has had enough of the Brown family’s dramatics.

Others questioned why the show is still on the air, with one speculating that it’s because the Browns need the cash.

“They are not even together as couples anymore except the good wife Robyn,” wrote one critic.

Another Instagram user echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Why is this still on? They all left him except Robyn so not really sister wives anymore.”

While some questioned whether Sister Wives should even continue, others are looking forward to watching Season 18, but perhaps with a spin on the storyline, given the Brown family’s altered dynamic.

Others are excited for a new season of Sister Wives, but suggest a format change and a new title

“Soooooooo….next season will it be Ex-Sisterwives?” asked one commenter, adding, “Genuinely curious as to how this will be reframed,” and suggesting some alternative show titles.

Mentioning a popular idea among many Sister Wives fans, another Instagram user rooted for a spinoff featuring two of Kody’s ex-wives, Janelle and Christine.

Another Sister Wives viewer is “so ready” to watch Kody “finally get what he deserves” this season.

“Cannot wait !!!!!” wrote an emphatic fan of the show, suggesting a watch party where viewers drink each time Robyn cries or Kody places blame on his wives for their broken marriages.

Christine and Kody Brown’s divorce will continue to play out in Season 18

Season 17 saw Christine announce to the family that she was leaving Kody and selling her Flagstaff home to move back to Utah, something that “disgusted” Kody.

Returning to Utah was a longtime dream of Christine’s that continually got shot down by Kody and her former sister wives.

But we know that behind the scenes, Christine has already fully moved on from Kody and polygamy. She singlehandedly made her dream of moving back to Utah come true and has finally found the love of her life in her fiance, David Woolley.

Loyal Sister Wives fans will certainly be tuning in for Season 18 not only to see how Kody handles multiple divorces but also to see whether David will make a cameo.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20, at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.