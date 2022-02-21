Sister Wives star Christine Brown lands digital spinoff show, Cooking with Just Christine

Christine Brown landed her own cooking show. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has landed her own digital cooking show on TLC.

The 49-year-old newly single mom of six has recently undergone many changes in her life and is continuing to expand her horizons amid her newfound single status.

As Monsters & Critics reported, Christine made the life-changing decision to leave Kody Brown after 27 years of spiritual marriage, six children, and one grandchild together, making the announcement public in November 2021.

After deciding to leave Kody, Christine set her sights on Utah, to where she has dreamed of moving back, especially once polygamy was decriminalized in the Beehive State.

Christine Brown to star in digital cooking show, Cooking with Just Christine

Now, Christine will be starring on TLC, but without her ex-husband Kody or her former sister wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

Per TLC’s website, Cooking with Just Christine’s description reads as follows: “You know Christine Brown from Sister Wives, but what you might not know is how much she loves to cook. Join Christine and her special guests in the kitchen to make some of her favorite family recipes that aren’t just delicious, but super easy too.”

Over on TLC’s official Instagram, they shared a preview clip of the show and captioned it, “A taste of something new! #SisterWives’ Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday here and on TLC.com.”

TLC provided a 30-second preview video, showing snippets of the upcoming show. In the clip, Christine is shown whipping up several different dishes before she gives viewers a quick bio.

“I’m Christine Brown. You know me from Sister Wives, but what you might not know is how much I love to cook,” Christine tells the camera.

In another scene, Christine and Kody’s youngest child, daughter Truely, joins her mom while she prepares an omelet on the skillet.

Cooking with Just Christine’s logo. Pic credit: TLC

Christine continued to tell cameras, “I’m sharing some of my favorite recipes. They’re not only delicious but super easy to make.”

“So get your apron ready because Cooking with Just Christine is coming to TLC.com,” Christine told viewers.

Next, Christine and Kody’s daughter Mykelti joined her in the kitchen while her mom was cooking up something yummy. Mykelti joked with her mom, “I don’t think they’re gonna make it to Tony. I’m probably gonna eat them in the car,” garnering a laugh from Christine.

Sister Wives fans show their excitement for Christine

Of course, news of Christine’s show got Sister Wives viewers excited and they showed it in the comments section.

“I love this!!! Go Christine 🙌,” commented one excited viewer.

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Another wrote, “👏👏Congrats Christine!! Sooo happy for you! I’ll definitely be watching!”

More Sister Wives fans showed their happiness on the post. One commented, “I want you to come out on top! Live your best life!!! Best of luck to you Christine! ❤️”

Christine Brown in the promo for her solo cooking show, Cooking with Just Christine. Pic credit: TLC

Christine’s solo spinoff is sure to be a welcome addition to Sister Wives fans’ watchlists and we wish her continued success.

You can watch Cooking with Just Christine on Sundays on TLC.com or via TLC’s official Instagram Feed.