Sister Wives star Christine Brown is a ‘sobbing mess’ as youngest daughter Truely starts middle school

Christine was admittedly a “nervous wreck” as her youngest child, Truely, started middle school. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown had trouble containing her emotions as her youngest child, daughter Truely, started middle school.

Christine and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, share six biological children: daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and son Paedon.

Following her 2021 split from Kody, Christine relocated from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Murray, Utah, where she shares a home with their youngest child, 12-year-old Truely.

Christine recently took to Instagram to share that Truely started her first day at middle school, a milestone that had the mom of six feeling emotional.

The 50-year-old Cooking with Just Christine star shared a photo of Truely posing on the front porch ahead of her first day of middle school, holding a sign that read, “Truely’s first day of 7th grade.”

Donning a chartreuse-hued, ankle-length dress, a white sweater duster, black-and-white striped socks, and black flats, Truely looked grown up and ready to tackle her first day of school.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown a ‘sobbing mess’ as daughter Truely starts middle school

Christine captioned her post, “It’s Truely’s first day of middle school. She’s so excited to make friends! And just ready for adventures! And honestly, she’s going to rock it like she does everything. Me, I’m a sobbing mess trying to keep it together. She’s my last child going to her first day of middle school,” adding several hashtags, including one that read #nervouswreck.

Christine’s followers took to the comments section of her post, where many of them couldn’t believe how grown up Truely has become after watching the middle-schooler since her birth on national television. In a 2010 episode of Sister Wives, Truely’s birth became the first to be televised among Kody’s 18 children.

Christine’s fans can’t believe how quickly Truely has grown up

“Didn’t we all just watch her birth on tv?!? No way it was that long ago!!! 😢 I’m old,” read one comment from one of Christine’s fans.

Another one of Christine’s fans commiserated with her: “Girl my little one is only two so I have all this in my future, but I’m crying my eyes out for you. So sweet 💖”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Also noting how quickly Truely seemed to have grown and her eccentric sense of style, another follower, penned, “Oh my goodness!! Where did the time go? She’s a gorgeous young lady now!! Wow! Super style too! Love it!”

Christine will return for Season 17 of Sister Wives but on very different terms. The trailer for Season 17 showed Christine beginning the process of leaving Kody, something that viewers have hoped would happen for a long time.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.