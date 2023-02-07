Sister Wives star Christine Brown celebrates daughter Gwendlyn’s engagement: ‘So happy’ for her

Gwendlyn Brown is getting married soon, and her mom, Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown, showed her support for her daughter.

Gwendlyn is the daughter of Sister Wives stars and former spouses Christine and Kody Brown.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Gwendlyn and her fiancee Beatriz Queiroz got engaged in November 2022.

With their wedding on the horizon, friends and family members recently celebrated Gwendlyn and Beatriz at their engagement party over the weekend.

Gwendlyn and Christine each shared photos of the soiree on their Instagrams.

In Christine’s IG post, she shared a group shot featuring herself and her biological daughters Aspyn, Ysabel, Truely, Gwendlyn, and Mykelti, who brought along her infant twin sons, Ace and Archer.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown joins daughters for Gwendlyn’s engagement party

Christine and her daughters looked fantastic in the shot. Christine donned a light pink sweater and printed skirt, Aspyn dressed in head-to-toe hot pink, and Ysabel opted for a pink dress with a denim jacket.

Mykelti wore a black dress with a red rose pattern, Gwendlyn was clad in a white off-the-shoulder top and matching pants, while Truley stole the show with her stylish ensemble, featuring a sheer black top and tie-dyed skirt, skeleton leggings, faux tattoos on her arms, blue hair, and a gray beanie cap.

“What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters! We went to Gwen’s & Beas Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them,” Christine captioned her share, adding several hashtags, which read #wedding2023, #mydaughtersgettingmarried, #sohappyforthem, and #lovemylife.

Gwendlyn also shared some snaps from the celebration on her IG, letting her fans and followers know that her sister, Ysbael, will serve as one of her and Beatriz’s maids of honor for their ceremony.

The 21-year-old bride-to-be also included a pic of the snack spread, including a chocolate fondue fountain, Rice Krispies treats, pretzel sticks, and an assortment of candy.

Gwendlyn captioned her post, “engagement party pics w our maids of honor and sisters ❤️🤍❤️🤍 truely is serving edgy.”

Christine’s life since leaving Flagstaff

Since splitting from Kody in 2021, Christine and their youngest child, Truely, moved back to Utah, where they live close to the rest of Christine and Kody’s biological children. Christine is also “mom” to Kody’s 12 other children he shares between his current wife, Robyn, and his other two exes, Janelle and Meri.

Christine considers living so close to her kids a “dream come true” and told her fans that she feels “spoiled” being able to frequently spend time with them.

In fact, Christine recently admitted that she’s “glad” that she doesn’t have to return to Flagstaff for any reasons other than to visit friends and family. Currently, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle still reside in Flagstaff with some of the family’s younger children.

But Christine divulged that TLC set her up with a confessional area in her new Utah home, where she has promised her fans that she’ll continue to film for Sister Wives, meaning that she won’t have to travel to Flagstaff to film.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the network yet regarding the future of the long-running show, Sister Wives viewers are hopeful for at least a spinoff featuring Christine as the star, following her new life without Kody.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.