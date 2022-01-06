Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown mocks wife Janelle with profanity when she suggests loosening up his rules

Once again, Kody Brown disagreed with one of his wives over his COVID-19 rules, and he mocked her. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown clashed with his second wife, Janelle, over loosening his rules in a new Sister Wives preview.

Kody Brown is no stranger to controversy, and lately, he has lost quite a few fans in Sister Wives viewers.

This season on Sister Wives, Kody’s ultra-strict pandemic rules for his family have been the main focus in the Brown family, which Kody and Janelle’s son Gabe said were “literally ruining the family.”

Kody struggled to see eye to eye with his wives regarding his rules, and Janelle and Christine grew increasingly frustrated with him.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown suggests Gabe’s girlfriend move in with them

In a recent preview shared by TLC on their official Instagram page, Kody and Janelle continued to butt heads, this time disagreeing on whether to let their son Gabe’s girlfriend move into Janelle’s house.

Because Kody and Janelle’s son, Gabe, has a girlfriend and a job outside of the home, he hasn’t seen his dad in nearly a year since he isn’t willing to follow his strict protocols.

Janelle suggested that Gabe’s girlfriend move in temporarily, which would make things easier as far as Kody’s rules are concerned, but Kody wasn’t on board with Janelle’s suggestion at all.

“What do you think of Gabriel’s girlfriend moving in for a couple of weeks?” Janelle asked Kody in the video clip.

Kody Brown adamantly opposed to Janelle’s idea, mocks her with profanity

Kody revealed during his solo confessional, “I’m not answering that question. If I answer the negative, then I’m restricting them from being around each other.”

“If I answer the positive, then I’m contradicting my religious views,” Kody continued. “And you know what? The whole frickin’ family has thrown those out the window.”

Kody’s religious views, which once played a much more significant role on Sister Wives, are that couples shouldn’t live together before marriage.

After Janelle explained that it would make more sense for Gabe’s girlfriend to move in, Kody had some surprising commentary during his solo confessional.

“Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,” Kody told the camera with a look of exasperation as his face turned red with anger.

Kody continued to rant, “Vomit more bulls**t, vomit more bulls**t. God, I’m just sick of it!”

During last week’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle got fed up with Kody’s antics and walked away from a group conversation with all of the spouses, telling Kody to “F**k off!” on her way out.

Sister Wives viewers love that Janelle is standing up to Kody this season, like her former sister wife, Christine Brown, also has.

Janelle’s decision to side with Gabe isn’t surprising since she admitted that when it comes to Kody guilt-tripping her into choosing between him or their kids, she will choose the kids over Kody every time.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.