Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown talks dating, remarrying after split from Kody Brown

During the Sister Wives tell-all finale, Christine Brown talked about dating since her split from Kody. Pic credit: TLC

During part three of Sister Wives: One on One, Christine Brown opened up about her dating life since her split from Kody Brown.

Tonight marks the Season 16 finale of Sister Wives as the three-part tell-all comes to a close.

Host Sukanya Krishnan (Suki) still had plenty to unpack when she sat down once again with Kody Brown and his wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn and his ex-wife Christine.

Since Christine publicly announced her split from Kody in November 2021, she moved back to Utah to be near her children and granddaughter.

Christine seems to be thriving in her new life as a single woman, and Suki wanted to get some more information out of her regarding her personal life moving forward.

Christine Brown talks dating, marriage in part three of Sister Wives: One on One

One question Suki had for Christine during her time on the couch was one that many Sister Wives viewers have likely wondered about too.

“Future: what does it look like for you?” Suki asked Christine. “Will there be dating? Will there be marriage?”

Christine answered, “I’m dating me. I’m getting to know me better. And I’m like, ‘Why don’t I just figure out this awesome life and be present in it and just love it?'”

“I feel light,” Christine said of her newfound single status. “And I didn’t know life could be like this.”

Christine had a twinkle in her eye as she talked with Suki about her future and the “freeing” feeling she had when she decided to leave Kody.

As far as Kody’s hopes for Christine now that she’s moved on without him, he told Suki that he wishes her nothing but the best.

Kody Brown hopes ex-wife Christine gets remarried

Suki asked Kody what he wishes for Christine now that she’s moved on.

“I hope she gets married,” Kody shared. “I hope she has a wonderful relationship. I hope she’s happy.”

Robyn, Janelle, and Meri also had a turn to voice their feelings about Christine moving on and how it will change their lives and the dynamic of the larger family as a whole.

According to Robyn, the family will accommodate Christine’s new life choices and grow along with her.

“You know, we’re still the one, big, happy family,” Robyn told Suki. “But she gets to find somebody that she really loves, or you know, whatever, and we just make it bigger.”

Janelle admitted that it’s been “weird” since Christine has left and noted that she even has a new text message thread, only including four of them instead of the five spouses she had grown used to. Janelle also mentioned their property at Coyote Pass and said they’ve had conversations about the future of building now that Christine has moved on.

Kody’s second wife added, “I feel like somebody’s missing,” and told Suki she “couldn’t feel sorry for something that [Christine] is so happy about.”

Although Meri didn’t speak on her hopes for Christine’s future, she did hint that Christine shouldn’t have put all of the blame on Kody for their “rough” relationship.

“If there’s any issues anywhere, you have to do the work,” Meri said of Christine and Kody’s struggles. “You can’t just always put blame elsewhere.”

Part three of Sister Wives: One on One airs tonight, Sunday, February 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.