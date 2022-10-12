Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown breaks the news of her split from Kody to daughter Truely

Christine finally breaks the news to Truely that she’s leaving her dad, Kody. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown has broken the news that she’s splitting from Kody Brown to her sister wives, and now it’s time to tell her youngest daughter, Truely.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is underway and a major storyline has been Christine’s split from Kody.

Viewers watched Christine break the news to Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, as well as the older kids in the Brown family. However, she has yet to spring it on her and Kody’s youngest child, 12-year-old daughter Truely.

In a clip from Sunday, October 16’s episode, Christine finally drops the bombshell on Truely, but it doesn’t exactly go as planned.

Christine explains that she received a phone call from her daughter Mykelti, who told her how excited she was that her mom was moving to Utah where she and her husband Tony live with their daughter, Avalon.

Despite the happy phone call, however, Christine notes that when she uttered the words, “Yeah, I’m excited to move too,” she heard a gasp behind her. As it turns out, it was Truely, and she was shocked.

Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown tells daughter Truely she’s leaving Kody Brown

Christine and Kody had planned to talk to Truely together, but that plan was thrown out the window once Truely heard the news by accident.

“So I sat Truely down and I told her we’re moving,” Christine confesses in the clip. “And she started to cry.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Truely asked to go to her room with tears in her eyes, but Christine had more to reveal to her daughter. “It’s just you and I that are moving. It’s just the two of us,” Christine recounts telling Truely.

Truely picked up pretty quickly on what was going on and asked her mom whether she and Kody were getting divorced with a “heartbroken” expression on her face.

Rather than wondering if Truely would question her mom’s decision, or hope that her parents would get back together, Christine chooses to tell her daughter that she and Kody are already divorced.

Christine always wanted to be Kody’s third wife

In plural marriage, there can only be one legal wife. Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, is currently his only legal wife while Meri, Janelle, and Christine were considered his spiritual wives.

Christine entered the plural marriage as Kody’s third wife, a role that she had always wanted as a sister wife. Christine noted that a polygamist husband’s first wife is “too much work,” while the second wife goes through too many “hard times and change.”

“I always thought that being the third wife would be the best,” Christine revealed in August 2022, adding, “Number three just coasts right in the middle. Easy.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.