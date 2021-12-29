Sister Wives spoiler: Christine and Janelle Brown accuse Kody of ‘guilt-tripping’ them to choose him over kids

Janelle and Christine Brown accused Kody Brown of “guilt-tripping” them into choosing to spend time with him over their kids. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Christine Brown accused their husband Kody Brown of “guilt-tripping” them when it comes to choosing whether to spend time with him or their kids.

As Sister Wives viewers know, Kody Brown imposed strict, “inhumane” rules upon his large, polygamous family at the start of the pandemic.

Kody’s rules caused disparity among the family and even possibly lead to his third wife, Christine, splitting from him after 27 years of marriage.

In a preview clip (shared by People) from this week’s episode of Sister Wives, airing on Sunday, Jan. 2, Janelle and Christine are fed up with Kody trying to bully them into following his rules.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Janelle and Christine both decided they wouldn’t be spending Thanksgiving with Kody and the rest of the family amid his strict protocols.

However, Kody tried to get his way once again when having an outdoor, socially distanced conversation with his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown thinks his wives would rather spend time with their kids than him

“They’re all saying they want to get back together, but Christine has made it clear to me now that she would rather be with Aspyn and Mitch and Tony and Mykelti than with me,” Kody told cameras from the confessional couch.

Kody continued, “And Janelle is indicating by her actions that she would rather have the boys around than me.”

Janelle and Christine both continued to work and travel during the pandemic, going against Kody’s strict rules for the family, which meant he didn’t have physical contact with them or their kids for months.

Janelle and Christine Brown accuse Kody Brown of ‘guilt-tripping’ them

During their outdoor chat, Janelle became enraged when she felt that Kody was trying to guilt-trip her into changing her mind about not abiding by his rules and skipping the family’s Thanksgiving dinner, essentially feeling coerced to choose him over their kids.

“You know, I think I’ve struggled to communicate where I’m at because I realize that the boys just don’t get why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Kody told his wives.

“Our struggles in our family relationships are probably because I suck at them,” Kody said, triggering Janelle.

During her confessional, Janelle admitted, “I feel like all of a sudden Kody’s doing this bait and switch. Like, ‘Oh, I respect it, but I’m gonna put you on this guilt trip so that you will change your mind. So I don’t really respect it, but I’m going to tell you I respect your decision.'”

Next, Kody promised his wives that he wasn’t telling any of them how to live their lives because they’re all “independent women” who can do “whatever they want.”

When Kody asked his wives to consider the big picture that he sees, he promised it wasn’t a guilt trip, but instead a “prick” to their consciences.

“He’s not trying to guilt-trip us?!” Christine asked during her confessional. “I’m pretty sure that was a guilt trip.”

Christine continued, “If he wants me to make a choice between him and my kids, my kids will always win. Every. Single. Time.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.