Sister Wives: Meri Brown talks favorite people to hang out with, how she connects with friends during COVID-19

Sister Wives star Meri Brown sat down with TLC to answer some questions about her personal life in a solo interview.

So far this season, TLC has done solo interviews with each of the spouses from the Brown family, including Kody, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

It was Meri’s turn on the couch for her interview and she talked about her favorite day of the week, spending time with loved ones, and connecting with friends and family during the pandemic.

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown looks for the positive in every day

When it comes to Meri’s favorite day of the week, she doesn’t have a favorite and would say that every day is her favorite day of the week.

Meri took a positive approach and explained that every day is her favorite day of the week because she “loves” her life and “there’s something good about every day.”

When Meri was asked about her favorite thing to do with her family, she said that it depends on which family members she’s spending time with.

If Meri is visiting with her daughter Mariah and her fiancee Audrey, then the 50-year-old Sister Wives star prefers to “just hang out and have fun and have good conversation” and of course play with their puppies.

Meri Brown loves hanging out with the youngest Brown kids

If Meri is hanging out with family in Flagstaff, Arizona – where she currently resides when she’s not at her bed & breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah – Kody’s first wife says she “just wants to see them.”

“Like, Solomon and Ariella are the best people to hang out with. Freakin’ love those kids,” Meri confided.

Solomon, 9, and Ariella, 5, are Kody and Robyn’s two biological children and the youngest in the family.

As far as staying connected with her loved ones during the pandemic, Meri says she uses “social media, video chats, those kinds of things.”

Meri said that having such technology available has been a “huge blessing to have during Covid,” although she did mention that “you don’t get hugs that way.”

Sister Wives fans might remember that Meri is a big lover of hugs. Last season, in March, Meri admitted during one of her confessionals that she loves “hugs and touch, from the appropriate person.”

During the same confessional, Meri also hinted that she wasn’t getting enough hugs when she said not getting that physical touch feels “really, really lonely.”

Although Meri and Kody’s marriage has crumbled, with such a large, polygamous family, at least Meri has plenty of other family members to spend her time with when Kody isn’t around, which seems to be the norm for Meri these days.

