Sister Wives: Meri Brown destroys another tie to Kody Brown and declares he took the ‘easy’ way out

Meri Brown has been sending mixed messages to Sister Wives viewers since she parted ways with Kody Brown, and the confusion continued on Sunday’s new episode of the TLC hit.

Sister Wives Season 19 has struggled to find compelling storylines because much of the cast no longer speaks to Kody, so everyone has been proceeding with their lives without his input.

Meri famously walked away from Kody when Christine and Janelle Brown did the same thing, sending the show into uncharted territory.

But Meri has talked a lot of smack about him despite putting on a united front when sharing the screen with her ex, leading to viewers’ confusion about whether there was any hope of a reconciliation.

The latest episode of Sister Wives aired after a small holiday hiatus. Meri opened up about her return to Utah after she and her one-time family “basically were kicked out by the state.”

At one point, Meri felt like she would never return and opened up about it being “weird” now because she’s back.

During the installment, Meri continued planning her B&B and mentioned a “street sign-looking thing” she had given her late mother several years ago that included Kody’s name and another key piece of information.

Meri reveals why the sign is no longer relevant

“It was mileage to my home in Flagstaff, both of which are not relevant anymore,” Meri conceded as her friends Lisa and Amber helped her through this significant shift.

“I’m happy to get rid of it,” she told them as she started to disassemble it, which was like a thorn in her side, a bit like her ex-husband.

Meri didn’t want to throw it in the garbage because she wanted to ruin it “on purpose.”

It’s not uncommon for people to want to move on with their lives after a relationship breakdown, and Meri seems ready to go guns blazing into her next chapter.

However, she recently indicated there was still a spark between her and Kody after they met up earlier this season.

In fact, she even suggested she and Kody could have salvaged their relationship if they had put in the time, which is pretty laughable.

If you’ve watched this show for as long as it’s been on, then you’re probably aware that Kody checked out long before Meri did, so fans want her to move on with her life.

Is Meri in a new relationship?

She may finally do that after teasing a mystery man over the weekend.

The only way for Sister Wives to survive is to chart Kody’s former wives as they move on, but something tells us that the show will probably get the pink slip soon.

After a dramatic couple of seasons, the show is falling back into tired storylines that almost led to its cancellation a few years ago.

What are your thoughts on Meri destroying the sign?

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC. Stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.