Sister Wives’ Maddie Brown-Brush takes kids Axel and Evie to visit Santa — See the adorable pics

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown-Brush took her kids Axel and Evie to visit Santa Claus ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Maddie, the eldest biological daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown, shared some sweet pics of her kids getting in the Christmas spirit.

According to Maddie, four-year-old Axel apparently got himself so worked up and excited about seeing Santa Claus that he pulled a Ralphie from A Christmas Story and spoke so fast that Santa couldn’t understand him.

And Axel’s two-year-old little sister Evie didn’t know what was going on but she had fun with it anyway.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 20, Maddie posted a pic of Axel and Evie sitting with Santa and captioned it, “Axel practiced for WEEKS what he was going to ask Santa for, when he finally got to see him he said it so fast he had to repeat himself a couple of times! 😂”

“Evie was not exactly sure what she thought. 🎄🎁”

Maddie also shared some pics to her Instagram Stories, showing another snap of Axel and Evie with Santa, last year’s pic with Santa, and their family outing afterward.

Evie was proud to show Santa Claus her prosthetic leg

In one slide, Maddie shared an adorable pic of Evie lifting up her pant leg to show off her prosthetic leg to Santa.

“Evie lifted her pant leg up to show Santa 🤪🤦🏻‍♀️,” Maddie shared. “Not sure why, but I’m glad she’s proud of her leg. 😂”

Two-year-old Evie was born with FATCO syndrome, a rare, genetic, congenital limb malformation syndrome. At just one year old, Evie had part of her leg amputated in order to improve her mobility.

In another slide, Maddie shared a throwback pic from last year’s trip to visit Santa which didn’t go as well.

As Maddie noted, “Previous Santa experiences did involve tears from Axel,” as the pic showed a younger Axel pouting for the camera while seated on Santa’s lap next to Evie, who was still a baby.

After taking the kids to see Santa, Maddie and her husband Caleb Brush then took the family out for pizza.

“Pizza with my peeps,” Maddie captioned a pic of the family seated at Two Boots Pizza where they enjoyed a meal after their Christmas festivities.

Maddie, Caleb, and the kids decided on North Carolina as their permanent home, leaving behind the rest of their large polygamous family in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Despite all of the drama happening within the Brown family lately, Maddie, Caleb, Axel, and Evie aren’t letting it affect their Christmas spirit.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.