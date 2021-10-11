Sister Wives: Maddie Brown-Brush opens up about moving to North Carolina, missing her family

Maddie Brown-Brush opened up about moving away from the rest of the family to North Carolina and the future of her family with her husband Caleb. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown’s daughter Maddie revealed how she feels about moving to North Carolina and her hopes for the future of her family.

Maddie is the eldest daughter of Kody and Jenelle Brown and she has a total of 17 siblings between her dad and his four wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

Now living in North Carolina with her husband Caleb Brush and their children — son Axel and daughter Evie — Maddie opened up about her living situation and what she hopes for the future of her family.

Maddie took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 10 to answer some questions from her followers.

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown-Brush talks missing her family

One of Maddie’s fans asked her, “Are you happy in nc?”

The 25-year-old mom of two was candid when she answered, “Yes. I like it better than Las Vegas. We miss our families though.”

Along with her answer, she included a pic of siblings Axel and Evie hugging in a sweet outdoor pic.

Another one of Maddie’s fans had a similar question about her living situation and asked her, “Do you like where you live or do you miss Az or Nv?”

Maddie first corrected the fan, noting that she never lived in Arizona. However, the majority of the rest of her family is living in Flagstaff.

“We never lived in AZ so I can’t say that I miss it. I don’t miss NV, just friends and family that are still there. We do like NC a lot though,” Maddie answered, along with a throwback pic of baby Axel.

Back in 2019, Maddie answered a curious fan who asked her about her and Caleb’s reason for moving so far from the rest of the Brown family.

Maddie explained, “My husband got a job out here,” as to why she lives over 2,000 miles away from her parents and most of her siblings.

Does Maddie want more children?

Madison also got a personal question from a fan that she wasn’t shy about answering.

“Are you going to have anymore children ❤” the question asked.

Once again, Maddie was upfront when she answered, “Yes! I hope so. 💛” along with a sweet, black and white photo of Axel.

Maddie is currently housing another Brown sibling in her North Carolina home. Ysabel Brown announced that she moved in with her older sister over the summer.

Ysabel, whose biological mom is Christine Brown, is focusing on attending college while living with Maddie and her family while she gets to enjoy the bonus of extra playtime with her niece and nephew.

With two young kids at home and now her younger sister living with her, Maddie is surely preparing herself for adding another member to the Brush family.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.