Sister Wives’ Maddie Brown-Brush promotes limb difference non-profit

Sister Wives’ Maddie Brown-Brush has been using the hashtag #makelemonade since her baby girl was born.

She has embraced the lemons that she has been dealt in life, and has chosen to showcase her family’s journey – both successes and struggles.

Maddie recently posted to her Instagram story that she had received many questions from fans about how they could support her and her daughter Evie, who is living with limb differences.

Maddie shares limb difference organizations fans can support

Maddie was quick to address fan questions.

She expressed gratitude that people were being so supportive of her family and rooting for Evie through her challenges.

Maddie shared that The Range of Motion Project (ROMP), is a non-profit organization that she supports.

ROMP is based in Denver, Colorado and they are dedicated to giving prosthetics to people in need.

Their Instagram page promotes “mobility for all,” and includes their mission, “to provide high quality prosthetic care in underserved populations, which enhances mobility and unlocks human potential”

Brown-Brush family is eager to share Evie’s story

Maddie and her husband Caleb discovered early in her pregnancy that her daughter would have limb differences. At the time, it wasn’t determined what the extent would be.

When she was born, Evie was diagnosed with FATCO syndrome. FATCO syndrome is a rare genetic condition in which bones and extremities do not fully develop. Evie was missing her fibula, had a bowed tibia, was missing three fingers, and had a shortened forearm.

Evie underwent a Boyd amputation just after her first birthday. With this amputation, the foot was amputated at the ankle, but the heel pad was preserved so that Evie will have a more natural gait and engage more of her muscles than if the heel pad was removed.

This will hopefully lead to a better mobility result for Evie as she grows and her body changes.

Maddie and Caleb made sure to educate themselves as much as possible about FATCO syndrome, and about what living with limb difference may be like for Evie. Through these efforts, Maddie has become familiar with many organizations that support families facing life with limb difference.

She has been very public about educating fans and the community about what she has learned and this latest show of support to the limb difference community is no different.

Maddie stated recently, “As a family, we have decided to be open as we walk through this journey. We want Evie to always feel pride in who she is, and all that God gave her.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus at TLC