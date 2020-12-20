Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown celebrates Logan Brown for achieving his MBA

The Brown family has a great reason to celebrate. The family’s eldest son, Logan Brown, just graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He received his MBA and his Mom Janelle Brown wasted no time in celebrating his achievement and posting a well-deserved Mom brag on Instagram.

Janelle posts photo of Logan in graduation attire

Janelle posted two photos of Logan in his graduation gown in what appears to be the foothills of Las Vegas. The city can be seen in the distance. Logan is sporting slightly shaggy hair with both a mustache and goatee. Many fans noted in the comments that he is looking a lot more like his Dad, Kody Brown.

Logan receives his MBA from UNLV

The photos were captioned, “Congratulations to my oldest Logan. He graduated MBA from UNLV yesterday. The extra amazing thing is that he completed his program while working full time and serving as executive director of a student-run venture capital firm. All the while he still found time for his love, Michelle, and to even call his mama once in awhile. I am infinitely proud of his work ethic and achievements. And he is a pretty great human.”

It has been quite some time since fans have seen an update about Logan. Since entering college, his presence on the show has grown minimal. However, fans still showed up for him in comments, and the post garnered over 43,000 likes to congratulate him. His fiancée Michelle even popped up in a comment to commend him and Janelle.

She wrote, “You’ve raised an incredible man! I am very lucky.”

One fan replied to Michelle’s comment saying, “as the mother of 4 sons, it’s just the best, to hear from their significant other that she appreciates the way you raised him.”

Other fans praised Janelle’s parenting as well, many indicating that efforts in parenting lead to successful children.

Although Michelle was shown on Sister Wives on several occasions when Logan first began dating her, the pair have both retreated from the cameras. The two have social media accounts, but have them set to private.

Many fans also inquired if marriage was next on the list for Logan and Michelle, but these comments went unacknowledged. Janelle has been very vocal in the past about how much she likes Michelle, and the two were engaged early into their relationship.

For now, fans will just have to be satisfied with the update that not only is Logan still in a happy relationship with Michelle, but that he continues to bring more successful achievements to the Brown family name.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.