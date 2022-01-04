Sister Wives fans think Gabe Brown hinted dad Kody and his fourth wife Robyn had another baby

Sister Wives fans are curious if Gabe spilled some pregnancy news regarding his dad Kody and fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives are wondering if Kody Brown’s son Gabe hinted that his dad and fourth wife, Robyn Brown, welcomed another baby or might be expecting one.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers have watched Kody Brown’s pandemic rules for his family become even more strict and cause further division between himself, his wives, and their kids.

Two of Kody’s adult sons, Gabe and Garrison Brown, whose biological mom is Janelle, have especially butted heads with with their dad when it comes to keeping the family separated.

On last week’s episode of Sister Wives, Gabe discussed Kody’s rules with his mom Janelle, and he became very angry about his dad’s actions.

Gabe told Janelle that Kody was “literally ruining the family” with his strict rules and keeping the siblings away from each other.

Gabe Brown uses pregnancy reference on last episode of Sister Wives

“Dad wants to play stupid games. We can play along,” Gabe told Janelle during their heated conversation.

Gabe continued to disparage Kody’s rules and compared the amount of time away from his dad to the length of time a typical pregnancy lasts.

“Someone could have gotten pregnant and had a baby in the time that we haven’t seen dad,” Gabe said.

“Pregnant and baby,” he reinforced.

Pic credit: u/u/BrownEyedGirl_11/Reddit

“How about the fact that he’s been at Robyn’s for nine months?” Gabe added.

Gabe’s comments in the episode led some Sister Wives fans to Reddit where they discussed whether the comments possibly contained any hints.

In a post titled, “Do you think Robyn is pregnant or just had a baby?” Sister Wives fans voted with the options being “Yes,” or “No, it’s just a rumor.”

Although 550 of the 627 total votes thought it was just a rumor, there were some Sister Wives viewers who expressed their beliefs in the comments section.

Sister Wives fans think Robyn and Kody Brown are expecting or had another baby

One Redditor felt that although Gabe’s comments sparked curiosity, they weren’t sure it means Robyn had a baby or is expecting one.

“I lean toward No, but Gabe’s comments are interesting,” they wrote.

Pic credit: u/u/BrownEyedGirl_11/Reddit

Another Redditor felt that Gabe wouldn’t have emphasized the point about pregnancy and Kody being with Robyn if it didn’t serve an actual purpose.

“Given [that] Gabe was hellbent on making the point that it was 9 MONTHS and he drove home that a baby could have been born, followed by his comment that Kody had been with Robyn the whole time,” their comment read.

They added, “Janelle didn’t even acknowledge what he said and just kept going. I think she definitely had a baby.”

Another Sister Wives viewer surmised that Robyn isn’t pregnant, but they also found Gabe’s comments interesting.

“I did not think this was a possibility, but I was also really struck by this,” they commented. “Manipulating the words like that 100% seems like something gabe would do to tell us all when he couldn’t and the producers would totally include it.”

Sister Wives fans often speculate that Robyn is pregnant, given the nature of polygamy. Kody is already a father to 18 children and adding a 19th child to the family would surely shake things up.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.