Sister Wives fans blast Kody Brown for his ‘ridiculous’ request: ‘Disgrace of a human’

Kody Brown is on blast after Sister Wives viewers learned about something he requested from his ex-wife, Meri Brown.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri revealed that she made Kody a quilt for their 10th anniversary.

Meri crafted the keepsake using a bunch of T-shirts she and Kody had bought throughout their marriage specifically for the quilt.

Each T-shirt held some significance for Meri and Kody, but after they split, the quilt became meaningless, and Meri stuffed it into a bin in storage.

The bin reemerged on Sunday night during a scene with Meri and her BFF, Jenn Sullivan, at Meri’s B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Meri told Jenn, “He mentioned to me, he’s like, ‘Do you have those T-shirts?'”

“He wants them back,” she added.

Kody Brown admitted he asked for his things back after their divorce, so Meri devised a plan to cut up the quilt and ship the T-shirts back to her ex. And that’s exactly what she did despite Jenn trying to encourage her otherwise.

“He gets to have his things; I don’t need them,” Meri confessed.

Sister Wives viewers throw shade at Kody

After seeing the scene on Sunday evening, one Sister Wives viewer created a Reddit thread, calling out Kody’s “ridiculous” request.

“This one put me over the edge,” the Redditor admitted. “What a complete an utter disgrace of a human being he is.”

Kody’s critic continued, calling his move “petty, heartless, and evil,” claiming they would have shipped the T-shirts back to him in ashes.

A Sister Wives fan weighs in. Pic credit: u/shellski_623/Reddit

Sister Wives fans are frustrated with Kody Brown

Fellow Sister Wives viewers agreed with the sentiment and spoke out in the comments section.

Redditor u/MameDennis1974 wrote that Kody and Meri’s child, Leon, should have received the blanket instead of their dad and accused Kody of controlling Meri by asking for his shirts back.

One Sister Wives fan was blown away by Robyn wanting something sentimental to Kody and Meri and was hopeful that Kody was “expecting the shirts back whole and only got the scraps.”

More Sister Wives fans weigh in. Pic credit: u/shellski_623/Reddit

Another one of Kody’s critics surmised that he was irritated that Meri cut up the quilt, gave him what he wanted, and moved on.

u/Adventurous_Plum7074 felt Kody misses Meri and had no one left to “torment,” so his request was a move to make it last “as long as possible.”

One of Meri’s supporters said they would have repurposed the quilt into cleaning rags and donated it to a mechanic.

Meri has supporters. Pic credit: u/shellski_623/Reddit

Kody calls out Meri for holding onto his stuff

During one of his confessionals on Sunday night, Kody accused Meri of “taking over everything” he had after they got married.

Rather than accepting that Meri gave him what he wanted, Kody called her out for not wondering if one of his other wives may have wanted “some connection” to his past.

“It was weird to me that Meri got all of it, and nobody else got any of it,” Kody confessed.

A photo of the quilt Meri made from her and Kody’s T-shirts that she cut up and returned to her ex. Pic credit: TLC

And although Kody requested the quilt, how he described it sounded as though it meant nothing to him.

“This tattered bunch of T-shirts is just, like, an old unraveling of our 30-year experience,” Kody said.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.