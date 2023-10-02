Sister Wives: Christine says Robyn getting a nanny was a ‘line in the sand’

What does the nanny do? It’s a question Sister Wives fans and Christine Brown have asked on multiple occasions.

During Season 16 of Sister Wives, we learned that Robyn and Kody Brown hired an employee who they referred to as their nanny.

According to Kody’s description of the nanny, she came to the house to help care for and school his and Robyn’s kids.

The idea of Robyn having a nanny to help raise her kids did not sit well with Christine at all. Not only was Christine frustrated that Robyn was receiving paid help that she never got while raising her own kids, but she was livid that Kody allowed the nanny to enter his home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kody’s ridiculous rules prohibited his own children from coming to visit their dad, Robyn, and their siblings, but Kody had no qualms about allowing the nanny to enter his home on a regular basis.

And ironically, it was the nanny who exposed Kody, Robyn, and their kids to COVID-19.

This prompted Christine to ask the most epic question in Sister Wives history: “What does the nanny do?”

Fast-forward to the present day, and Christine is still irked about Robyn having a nanny.

During Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine talked about Kody’s constant nagging during their marriage about not being a good enough sister wife, particularly to Robyn.

Christine admitted that she could have been a better sister wife, and also explained what being a sister wife means to her, and her description all but accused Robyn of being a bad sister wife.

“To me, being a sister wife means someone that is there to help you with your kids,” Christine confessed.

During the early years of their polygamous marriage and before Robyn came into the picture, Christine, Janelle, and Meri shared the responsibility of raising their kids.

But when Robyn married Kody and they had kids together, that dynamic changed completely.

So when Robyn hired a nanny, Christine was appalled and felt it crossed a line as far as sister wives’ duties are concerned.

“When she decided to get a nanny, it really was a line,” Christine admitted. “It really was a line in the sand.”

Janelle says Kody bases being a good sister wife on how well she treats Robyn

Janelle agreed with Christine’s sentiments and admitted that Kody gauged everything based on Robyn’s perception of things.

“How you treat Robyn is how [he decides] if you’re a good sister wife or not,” Janelle admitted.

When Robyn came into the family in 2010, Christine, Janelle, and Meri weren’t the only ones who noticed a change in Kody. Sister Wives viewers picked up on the interactions between Kody and Robyn, and it seemed the two were aiming for a monogamous relationship.

However, Robyn claims that’s not something she ever wanted. In fact, she said that she’s angry that her marriage to Kody is headed toward monogamy.

Whether we believe Robyn or not is a story for another day, but it’s safe to say that most Sister Wives viewers think she’s full of it.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.