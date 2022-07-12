Sister Wives: Christine Brown enjoys ‘amazing’ day at the ballpark with her girls

Christine and her daughters enjoyed a girls’ day at the ballpark. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown continues to live her best life since splitting from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star enjoyed a girls’ day when she took a weekend trip to the ballpark with her daughters.

Since leaving Flagstaff, Arizona, for Murray, Utah, last year, Christine seems much happier in her new life away from Kody and closer to her kids.

The mom of six has been sharing plenty of adventures on social media with her loyal followers, who are always happy to see her enjoying herself.

Christine Brown enjoys an ‘amazing’ day at the ballpark with her daughters

Over the weekend, Christine enjoyed a nearby baseball game at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah, for a Salt Lake City Bees game. The Bees are the minor league team affiliated with the MLB’s Los Angeles Angels.

Joining Christine for a day at the ballpark were her daughters, Aspyn, Ysabel, and Truely. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Christine shared a carousel post which she captioned, “We attended a Salt Lake City Bees baseball game and LOVED it!”

“The noise, the smell, the ambience[sic], the players, my girls, and the crowd. Just amazing!” she continued.

The first pic Christine shared showed her posing with Ysabel in front of the entry gates. Christine sported a black skirt, black t-shirt, and black sandals for the day, looking radiant as ever for the sunny shot alongside her look-alike daughter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A swipe right revealed a fun outtake in which Truely made a funny face for the camera, causing Christine to explode into laughter for the pic as Ysabel joined in the background.

The last slide in Christine’s post was an up-close shot of herself and her daughters Aspyn, Ysabel, and Truely cheesing big time for the camera for the sunny snap.

Sister Wives fans love seeing Christine enjoying life post-Kody split

Christine’s Instagram followers are always happy to see Christine thriving and spending time with her daughters and took to the comments where they sent her words of encouragement.

“You look so happy ☺️☺️,” wrote one of Christine’s fans while another expressed, “I’m so happy that you are out and about enjoying life💖”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Of course, one of Christine’s posts wouldn’t be complete without a comment from a fan mentioning Kody: “You look so much happier Since you left that man👏”

“It’s good to see you girls so happy and loving life. What a gift!” penned another one of Christine’s supporters.

Christine’s day at the ballpark comes on the heels of a “magical” trip she took last month to Disneyland with her daughters and her mom. Since splitting from Kody, Christine looks to be enjoying her newly single status, and her fans agree that it looks good on her.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.