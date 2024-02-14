Should The Golden Bachelorette lead be a famous name? Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager think so

The Golden Bachelorette is official, and now that we know the senior woman-led spin-off is coming to ABC, the debate is on about who should be the star.

It seems a lock that someone from Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor will be picked to lead the new show.

The Golden Bachelor fans seem to want that and have offered up suggestions of who they think would do a great job.

They’ve also been very vocal about who they don’t want to get the role because we just can’t imagine watching a full season focused on them.

That hasn’t stopped fans of the first senior spin-off from sharing their opinions on who else should be in the running.

Some seem to think that a celebrity should get the honor of being cast as the first Golden Bachelorette.

Hoda Kotb wants Kathie Lee Gifford to be The Golden Bachelorette

Today on the Today Show, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were discussing The Golden Bachelorette news that came out just days ago, and they have some ideas about who should be the lead.

Hint: it’s not someone already a part of Bachelor Nation.

Instead, the morning show hosts suggested that their friend, Kathie Lee Gifford, would be the perfect choice to find a mate on camera when the series starts filming in just a few short months.

While talking about who could or should be the star, they both exclaimed “Kathie Lee Gifford!” at the same time.

Hoda added that “she’d be perfect” as they discussed casting for the show.

She even teased that Kathie “might” do it and “you never know!”

She added, “By the way, she would be a 10 plus and she’d get her choice of all the men, and you know how she is all flirty and cute.”

Is Kathie Lee Gifford even single?

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s suggestion for Kathie Lee Gifford to be The Golden Bachelorette may have been confirmation that she broke up with Richard Spitz, whom she’d been dating for a couple of years,

Rumors that Kathy and Richard may have split began to circulate around the holidays when he was absent from the family photo that featured Kathie, her son Cody, and his wife Erika, plus their two children.

Kathie Lee’s fans and followers suspected his absence meant a possible split because the photo was shared soon after a source told The Sun that Kathie Lee’s kids thought their mom’s relationship was very one-sided. They called the relationship “toxic,” with claims that she was paying for everything.

It seems like a long shot to have a celebrity who isn’t already involved in Bachelor Nation with hopefuls like Leslie Fhima, Hope Martin, Susan Noles, and Ellen Goltzer out there – but Kathie Lee certainly would make the show interesting to watch.

The Golden Bachelorette is coming in the fall of 2024 to ABC.