Shipwreck Secrets exclusive explores an uncharted ghost wreck in the Bermuda Triangle

It is mysteries of the seas night on Science Channel! Tonight’s Shipwreck Secrets exclusive explores a mystery wreck on the network and we have an exclusive preview of all the action with host and explorer Michael Barnette.

Science Channel Sunday nights are all about the mysteries of the oceans around the Bermuda Triangle and beyond. Shipwrecks and vanished into thin air vessels are what this Sunday night block of programming is all about.

In our exclusive clip, the narrator explains the mysterious origins of a ghost ship that should not be there but it is an uncharted unclaimed mystery freighter laying in the shallow waters of the Bermuda Triangle.

The voice-over narration explains that close to the infamous Bermuda Triangle lie the remains of a mysterious vessel that has been baffling maritime experts for almost two decades.

And no one knows the name of the vessel or what happened to the crew aboard this fated ship. The team discovers the skeleton of an uncharted freighter at the bottom of the Bermuda Triangle. What great mystery of the sea has kept this ship hidden in plain sight? Or is the fated ship yet another victim of the strange phenomena that surrounds the Bermuda Triangle legend. More importantly, is why a freighter of this size has no record and no news about its disappearance? This wreck is completely uncharted and there’s nothing reported to be lost in this area. Tonight, host Barnette and a team of maritime experts who are armed with the latest underwater technology are on a mission to identify the wreck and solve the mystery of its sinking. Perhaps in doing so, they can give some closure to the families and descendants of those lost at sea.

What other maritime mysteries are explored on Shipwreck Secrets?

The SS Justicia — A British ship sunk during World War I, torpedoed by a submarine near Malin’s Head, Ireland.

The Ghost Ships of Chuuk Lagoon — In 1944, American forces launched an attack on Japan’s primary World War II base in the South Pacific, and over a two-day bombardment, more than 60 Japanese Imperial Vessels ended up on the floor of the lagoon, partly in retribution for Pearl Harbor.

And the Lake Serpent — A 200-year-old schooner lies at the bottom of Lake Erie, which was an integral part of the North American trade route through the Great Lakes.

Watch as the mystery of the freighter is introduced and the team researches the details of who was on this ship and whose vessel it was.

Shipwreck Secrets airs Sundays at 8/7c on the Science Channel.