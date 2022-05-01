Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams released from halfway house in Philadelphia

Sheree Whitfield is reunited with longtime boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams. Pic credit: Bravo

Sheree Whitfield has a lot to celebrate these days. She’s making her return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 14, her clothing line is taking off, and now her longtime boyfriend, Tyrone, is finally home.

After a long stint in prison followed by roughly a year in a halfway house, Tyrone is a free man again and has reunited with the woman who has held him down the whole time.

Sheree has been in a relationship with Tyrone for years, despite his legal troubles and imprisonment. The couple has been off-and-on-again for years, but Sheree is hoping they’ll make it last this time.

Tyrone was released from the halfway house earlier this year

After being charged with wire fraud, Tyrone was sentenced to serve ten years in prison. In February of 2021, the Covid outbreak led to his early release from a Kentucky prison. He was then sent to a halfway house in Philadelphia.

The Sun reported that The Bureau of Prisons confirmed he was released from that halfway house in early 2022. They shared that part of the duties of the facilities was to help residents like Tyrone “gradually rebuild their ties to the community” and help them adjust to being back in society.

It was also reported that during his time in Philadelphia, Sheree was able to see him. The two spent quality time together, and she assisted in helping Tyrone adjust to life as a free man again. The new season of RHOA will show Sheree speaking with former cast member Apollo Nida about the best ways to deal with a man who has been in prison.

While their relationship hasn’t been perfect, they’ve made it clear that they are willing to do what it takes to make it work. Tyrone will make an appearance in the new season of RHOA, so fans will finally get a peek into the dynamics of their relationship.

Sheree says new season of RHOA ‘will not disappoint’ her fans

Season 14 of RHOA has been highly anticipated by fans. Even with the cast shakeup where familiar faces have exited the show, viewers have been eager for the ladies of Atlanta to bring back the drama, feuds, and glamorous looks.

When talking about the new season and her return, Sheree says she hopes sharing this chapter of her life will inspire watchers. The 52-year-old has overcome many obstacles and struggles and hopes others will be encouraged by her story.

She says this new season “will not disappoint” her fans who have supported her over the years. According to fellow housewife, Kandi, Sheree is being vulnerable and transparent this season in a way she has never been before.

With her career taking off, her return to the show, and her man back home, it seems like fans are in for a treat as Sheree returns to claim her peach.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 1, on Bravo.