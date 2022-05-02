Sheree Whitfield shades RHOA costar Drew Sidora, says ‘I don’t know her from a can of paint’

Sheree Whitfield teases drama with Drew Sidora. Pic credit: Bravo

The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta will soon feature some drama between OG Sheree Whitfield and her castmate Drew Sidora.

So far, things appear to be going fine between the women, but Sheree recently revealed that the second-season cast member came for her, which didn’t go well for Drew.

We’ll have to wait and see what caused Sheree to channel her infamous “who gon’ check me boo” moment on Drew.

However, the She by Sheree creator made it known that they had conflict throughout the season.

Sheree Whitfield says, ‘I don’t know Drew Sidora from a can of paint’

Despite their friendly introduction in the first episode, Sheree Whitfield recently teased upcoming drama between her and Drew Sidora.

During a chat with Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitted to having conflict with the actress after Drew continued to go after her.

During the interview, Sheree threw shade at her castmates and noted, “I don’t know Drew from a can of paint, and she, like, literally comes at me.”

“Like, girl, you can’t [go after me]. I am not her. You can’t do this, honey,” continued the OG. “It kind of kept on [going] throughout the season. And finally, you know, we got to a place [of conflict].”

However, Sheree had no problem checking her costar and even mentioned that she had to dole out another helping of “Who gon’ check me?’” much as she did years ago.

Sheree Whitfield is nervous about watching Season 14

Despite already living through the moments, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitted to being nervous about watching it all play out on TV.

“Oh, [I’m nervous about watching] everything because you know what? Sometimes when you’re in the moment… sometimes things don’t always go your way,” confessed the 52-year-old/

She explained that during heated arguments, they forget about the Bravo cameras and “may say something that you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, why did I say that?'”

Sheree also noted that things will be different between the women this time around after being too “focused on drama.” She said it would be more reminiscent of earlier seasons.

“My thing was, we need to take this back to what it originated [as]… We really didn’t know what we were doing… but we were friends,” noted the OG. “We had some drama, like, you know, any relationship. But at the end of the day, we had mutual respect for each other, and we were friends.”

The reality TV personality said she had that conversation with the network before returning, and “they were really in agreement … that worked perfectly for me.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.