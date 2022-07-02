Sharna Burgess gives fans the first look at her new baby boy, Zane Walker

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green with Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first baby together into the world on Tuesday.

While the baby was not due until the Fourth of July, he arrived a few days early, and Sharna is a very happy mother, celebrating the birth of her first child.

The happy couple shared a photo on each of their social media pages, a black and white picture of them holding the baby’s hands.

This is Sharna’s first child, although it is Brian’s fifth.

On Friday, Sharna took to her Instagram Stories to share a small video snippet of her son, Zane Walker.

Sharna Burgess shares first look at son Zane Walker

In the clip, Sharna was lying in bed and holding her son, Zane Walker, close to her chest. She didn’t say anything, but her smile said it all.

Instead, she played a clip from the song Heaven by Kane Brown over the video as she held her baby.

Pic credit: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

She was smiling throughout, but at the very end of the video clip, her eyes began to water, and she smiled even bigger.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

Zane Walker Green was born on June 28 at 12:12.

Brian Austin Green shares the news at movie premiere

While this is Brian Austin Green’s fifth child, he was a proud daddy anyway. He was at the premiere of his new movie, Last the Night, in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and he was busy sharing photos of the new baby with anyone who wanted to see them.

In the new movie, Green stars as a tired teacher who seeks revenge against his students when he overhears them making fun of him in a Zoom class during the pandemic.

As for Sharna Burgess, having the baby at the end of June might make it impossible for her to return to Dancing with the Stars for its 31st season when it premieres on Disney+ streaming.

While Witney Carson and Lindsey Arnold returned shortly after having their babies last year, Sharna might opt for time off with her new bundle of joy.

Sharna partnered with Brian on Season 30 of DWTS, and the two seemed frustrated when the season ended early for them and judge Len Goodman told them they were being too romantic in their dances.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.